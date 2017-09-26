Suzuki Bringing Pint-Sized Concepts to the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Here’s a bunch of Suzukis we won’t see in the U.S. anytime soon—if ever. These new rides are bound for the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, which opens late next month.

Suzuki’s car sales ended here in 2012 after the company’s American unit filed for bankruptcy, but there are still some Samurais and Sidekicks on the road—and its motorcycles remain plentiful. The company will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020 and is already looking ahead for its next 100 years with a few interesting concepts and kei vehicles like its e-Survivor compact SUV seen here.

The Jimny and Vitara-like two-seater features illuminated blue rims and an independent four-wheel-drive system with independent wheel motors and a ladder-frame according to the maker.

Also making its debut will be the cute and boxy Spacia Concepts. One is a tall mini-wagon with a rear seat sliding door, the other, dubbed the Spacia Custom Concept, sports a fancier grille and fog lights.

Suzuki will showcase three crossover wagons dubbed XBEE (cross-bee), each with a low floor, “roomy” cabin, and rear sliding doors on both sides.

There’s a base Crosby model, a Crosby Outdoor Adventure version for campers, and a Street Adventure version for city slickers. They all look the same except for paint combinations if you ask us.

A Carry Open-Air Market Concept will make an appearance. It was designed as a mobile shop truck that would make an excellent ice cream hauler too.

Two-wheel fun at this year’s show will include a neo-retro SV650X concept, a lightweight GSX-R125 with a DOHC four-valve engine, and a sporty GSX-RR based on the lightning-quick GSX-R1000.

No word on an e-Sidekick or new Samurai bowing, but definitely look out for is the next version of the Jimny, which judging from recent spy shots looks like a mini Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. Fun!

The 2017 Tokyo Motor Show will be held from October 27 to November 5.