The Bugatti Type 41 Royale will always stand out

I enjoy automobiles of every shape and form, but to me nothing beats driving a classic, being whisked back through time amid the shimmies of aging sheetmetal, the unfamiliar whir of a decades-old engine, and the aroma of sunbaked leather and unfiltered exhaust, all the while straining to pick up the echoes — the words and curses and happy whoops — of all those who’ve held this steering wheel long before I did. In my three-plus decades in the auto-scribbling biz, I’ve been fortunate enough to drive some truly unforgettable machines: Clark Gable’s 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 race car from the original Trans-Am series, the 1969 AstroVette once hurled around Cape Kennedy by Apollo 12 moonwalker Alan Bean, Old Red, the 1964 Meyers Manx dune-buggy prototype — plus so many others I’ll never remember them all.

One car, however, stands above all the rest. I drove it early in my career, in the late 1980s, so the awe factor was multiplied tenfold. But it also had the three elements that make an automobile seem priceless: It was exceptionally rare, of huge historical significance, and worth one helluva lot of money. Before I’d even seen the car in person, it had aged me by a couple of years. I was haunted by the thought of what might happen if I missed a shift or suddenly went crazy and aimed the thing at a brick wall.

The car in question was then the most expensive automobile in the entire world, a Bugatti Type 41 Royale. It was one of just six built between 1926 and 1931, a wheeled jewel that Domino’s Pizza founder Tom Monaghan had recently purchased for $8.1 million. The price almost seemed reasonable. With a 12.8-liter straight-eight with pistons the size of coffee cans, La Royale was the largest automobile ever built. This was chassis number 41150, the Double Berline de Voyage, the Royale that creator Ettore Bugatti had kept for himself. No pressure. If I wrecked this masterpiece, I’d only be crucified on the “CBS Evening News,” forever hounded by furious auto enthusiasts and wolfish lawyers, and probably banned from ever ordering Domino’s pizza again.

When the big day arrived, my knees shook. Really. I was 26 years old, living in a one-bedroom apartment, about to drive a car worth more than Zimbabwe. When I arrived at the small airport (we figured dodging King Airs and Cessnas was safer than going out on the open road), there sat the Bugatti, as massive as a tractor, its paintwork gleaming black and yellow in the sunshine. To my eyes the Royale looked more like a vintage hearse — or maybe a jalopy straight from the set of “The Munsters.” It did look expensive, though. I could practically see those millions of dollar bills fluttering in the breeze.

I climbed aboard and settled into the right-hand driver’s seat long ago occupied by maestro Bugatti himself. Way out ahead of me, atop the radiator cap, proudly stood the Royale’s hood ornament, a sculptured “prancing elephant” created by Ettore’s brother, Rembrandt. For years during World War II, this grandiose automobile — more than twice the price of a contemporary Rolls-Royce when new — was condemned to wallow in foul French sewers, hiding out of sight from the Nazis. I couldn’t help but think: poor little elephant.

Finally I cranked the huge engine to life, gently nudged the lever into gear, and eased off the clutch. For a while, my drive went fine. No Bonanzas crashed into me. Despite its size, the Royale proved to be a delightful machine, with light control efforts, smooth power delivery, and surgically precise steering. Soon I was gaining confidence—and speed. The car felt happy to be alive; I swear I saw the little elephant stand taller in the rush of wind. I pressed harder on the gas, feeling giddy enough to think about even squealing the tires a little.

Suddenly—the horror!—I noticed steam pouring out from under the hood. Immediately I shut down the engine, but Rembrandt’s elephant was already wet with radiator tears. I slumped in the big driver’s seat, crushed. I’d just blown up the world’s most expensive car.

“Nah, she’s fine!” yelled the car’s handler as he approached with a smile and a rag. “Overheats a lot. We just add some more water, and off she goes again!”

I went back to my apartment and composed myself with a few extra beers. And a pizza.