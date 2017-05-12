BMW 520i, 525d Announced for 2018

For 2018, the global BMW 5 Series lineup receives additional models, both of which are powered by a four-cylinder engine.

The new BMW 520i, offered in Sedan and Touring (wagon) forms, will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that offers 184 hp and 214 lb-ft of torque. It will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

BMW says that the Sedan can hit 62 mph in 7.8 seconds, while the wagon does so in 8.2 seconds.

Joining it will be the 525d, which will be motivated by a 2.0-liter turbodiesel four good for 231 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Like the 520i, it will be offered with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The diesel offers a more spirited driving experience, with BMW claiming a 0-62 mph time of 6.6 for the 525d sedan and 6.8 seconds for the wagon.

Both will be offered with the option of BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive, which will be rolled out to the 540d and M550d as well.

Additionally, BMW says there will be special metallic and Frozen metallic paint finishes available.

Pricing and more details, which should include U.S. availability, will be announced this summer. Currently, BMW does not offer any diesel variants of the 5 Series here in the States, nor does it offer the wagon, which makes the 520i the only one likely to make it across the Atlantic.