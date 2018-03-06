Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept is a Wagon to Die For

Subaru has heard your “bring back the WRX wagon” pleas—and today teases us with the Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept—which made its dramatic debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

It looks to be about the size as an Impreza wagon—but looks way cooler with a hexagonal grille, long roofline, wider more sculpted fenders, and an aggressive stance. The concept’s design is based on the company’s “Dynamic x Solid” design philosophy we are told.

The latest Viziv crossover concept seats four passengers and measures 187.9 x 75.9 x 56.5 inches (LxWxH) and has a wheelbase of 107.5 inches. It rolls on 245/40 R20 tires.

Subaru is tight lipped on the engine and performance details, but we are told a boxer engine powers the all-wheel drive concept.

Advanced safety goodies promised by 2020 or so include EyeSight driver-assist tech, radar, and “highly accurate” GPS and navigation systems says Subaru.

And that’s all we have on it for now—but in the meantime check out this video of the Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept in action below.