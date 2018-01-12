Subaru VIZIV Performance STI Concept Rocks

At the Tokyo Motor Show in October, Subaru unveiled the VIZIV Performance Concept, which previewed the direction of the next-generation WRX. Now, Subaru is back with a similar concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon debuting a concept that previews a future STI.

The STI concept looks similar to the WRX concept from a few months ago, but there are noticeable differences including a side sill spoiler, bold rear spoiler, and unique front bumper, improving air resistance.

Knowing Subaru’s history with these types of concepts, it’s unlikely the final STI will be very similar to what we see here. But Subaru worked hard to improve aerodynamics and enhance cooling through design, aspects it can implement on a production model.

At this time, powertrain details on the STI remain unclear. But it’s looking more and more likely that the STI will eventually be a hybrid. Speaking to AutoExpress recently, Subaru U.K. marketing director Chris Hawken said, “[Subaru’s Global Platform] has been designed to take hybrid and electric,” adding, “that is the way STI is going.”

A potential hybrid STI could help the automaker meet stricter emissions requirements in the future.

The new WRX and STI are likely still a few years away. In the meantime, we’ll enjoy looking at these concepts and hoping at least some of the design details will make their way to production.