Subaru Releases In-Car Footage of Record Nurburgring Run

The latest titan to tackle the Nürburgring Nordschleife usually can’t hang with the top-spec super and hypercars that tend to eat the Green Hell for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. After all it’s just a rally car—we speak of course of the Subaru WRX STI.

Nevertheless, Subaru’s Nürburgring beast is now one of the fastest cars around the track thanks to a lot of “optional” extras and the work by rally masters Prodrive. It recorded a ‘Ring time of just 6:58.9.

Subaru was able to accomplish this feat by building the WRX STI Type RA NBR Special, a time attack monster set up for the grueling 12.8-mile circuit. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged Boxer engine is up on power—300 extra horsepower to be exact—thanks to a fully built motor from Prodrive and a turbo that runs a staggering 25 psi of boost.

The motor is also able to rev to a preposterous 8,500 rpm redline. The purpose-built race car features a WRX gearbox, heavily redesigned aerodynamics including a rear wing with a drag reduction system, and a full roll cage for added strength and stiffness.

Previously, when Subaru announced that it had beaten the Nürburgring’s four-door record, it released just a short snippet of a video showing the lap.

That, however, didn’t satiate fans as they wanted to see the full video, see from inside the cabin as Le Mans driver Richie Stanaway rails the hot rally car around the tortuous corners and epically long straights that make up the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife circuit.

Now, we finally have that video and it’s everything you could ask for. Check it out below.