Entire Subaru Lineup Receives 50th Anniversary Treatment

This year, Subaru will celebrate 50 years in the U.S. market. To mark the occasion, the automaker is building limited-edition 50th anniversary vehicles, all painted in Heritage Blue.

Unveiled at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show, the limited-edition models receive a 50th anniversary exterior emblem as well as more badging on the front seats and carpeted floor mats. They also feature satin chrome exterior trim, and with the exception of the BRZ, WRX, and STI, the exterior side mirrors also receive this treatment. Every model other than BRZ features special alloy wheels.

Subaru says the vehicles are based on a high trim level, so expect them to come loaded with content. Inside the cabin, you’ll find black upholstery with contrast silver stitching and silver seatbelts.

Subaru will build 1,050 copies each of the special Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, Legacy, and Outback. It’s also making 250 copies of the BRZ, 600 copies of the WRX, and 200 copies of the WRX STI.

The 50th anniversary edition models can be thousands of dollars more expensive than the models they are based on. Some of the most notable price differences can be seen on the limited-edition Imprezas, priced at $29,200 for the sedan and $29,700 for the hatch. No matter which body style you choose, that’s a hefty $4,145 increase from the 2.0i Limited trims they originate from. The limited-edition WRX costs $36,355, an increase of $3,900 from the regular WRX Limited. All the limited edition models are now on sale nationwide.