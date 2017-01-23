Subaru Teases New Crosstrek Ahead of 2017 Geneva Auto Show Debut

Subaru will bring out a new version of the Crosstrek on March 7 at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Judging from a teaser photo revealed today, the Crosstrek—known as the XV in other markets—will sport a long and lean body with bold character lines and a sloped roof.

The debut comes one year after Subaru showed off its XV Concept in Geneva. Predictably, the production version has been toned down quite a bit.

In the U.S., the first-generation Subaru Crosstrek debuted for the 2013 model year under its original name, XV Crosstrek. A hybrid model was offered for a while but was discontinued in the 2017 model year due to slow sales. But overall, Crosstrek sales were solid last year, with 95,677 units sold, up 7.6 percent from the previous year.

Given that the Crosstrek is based on the Impreza, we can look to the completely revamped 2017 Impreza for clues on what to expect on the new compact crossover. The new Impreza sits on the Subaru Global Platform and features an upgraded 152-hp, 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine and CVT transmission. Like the Impreza, expect the next-gen Crosstrek to continue on with standard all-wheel drive.