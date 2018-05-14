2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Making a Comeback

The second-generation Subaru Crosstrek isn’t your typical subcompact crossover, but it’s arguably better for it. It’s more of a lifted hatchback, and its all-wheel-drive system is much more capable than front-drive-based setups. And while the Crosstrek is already fairly fuel efficient, we’re excited to hear the hybrid version is coming back.

Today, Subaru announced plans to add a Crosstrek hybrid to its 2019 lineup. Unlike the previous version, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid will be a plug-in hybrid with a pure electric mode. There’s currently no information on system power or EV range, but Subaru says the Crosstrek will use Toyota-sourced hybrid technology. That fits with what we’ve already heard, although it’s still not clear how similar the Crosstrek Hybrid will be to the Prius Prime.

Even if Subaru borrowed the Prime’s 8.8-kWh battery and electric motors, the Crosstrek Hybrid’s boxer engine, all-wheel-drive system, and higher ride height will make it difficult to match the Toyota’s 25-mile EV range or its 54 mpg combined rating. We just hope the 2019 version offers more significant fuel economy gains than its predecessor. We generally liked the original Crosstrek Hybrid, but its EPA combined rating of 30 mpg wasn’t much better than the non-hybrid’s 28 mpg.

Either way, the 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid should still be a better off-roader than the Prius Prime. So at least it will have that going for it.