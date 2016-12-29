Subaru BRZ STI Sport Concept Ready for 2017

Subaru is debuting one good-looking BRZ at the Tokyo Auto Salon next month. The coupe, dubbed the Subaru BRZ STI Sport Concept, delivers a host of cosmetic upgrades and, according to the automaker, “STI-tuned driving performance.”

The model is based on the BRZ GT that’s sold outside of the U.S. Here, that model will be known as the BRZ with the Performance package when it arrives in late 2017. On top of special touches afforded by the Performance model, the concept adds unique bodywork, special 18-inch wheels, and STI badging. Open the doors, and you’re greeted with a rich wine-colored interior.

Along with the special BRZ, the automaker will also showcase four race models, including the WRX STI NBR Challenge 2016 that won two consecutive championships in the SP3T class at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring race. The other three race-going models include the BRZ GT300 2016, WRX STI for Japan Rally Championship, and BRZ CG Robot Racing 2017. Also look for a WRX S4 STI Sport Concept as well as special STI versions of the Levorg and Impreza G4.

Expect to see Subaru’s entire show car lineup leading up to January 13 when the Tokyo Auto Salon begins. Subaru also says it will make an announcement about its motorsports program at the event.