GENEVA, Switzerland — The annual auto show is great excuse to visit the Swiss city of Geneva, but you can find plenty of interesting vehicles all over town, all year round.

We recently tested the new Mercedes-Benz E400 4MATIC Cabriolet and the Smart ForTwo Cabrio Electric Drive, which are both good drop-tops to see the sights, meet locals, and spot all the cool and funky rides.

On the streets of Geneva you’ll find everything from Ferrari FFs and McLarens to custom wrapped Audis and vintage Citroëns.

A post shared by Ed Tahaney (@edtahaney) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

However, the best cars to spot are the ones we don’t see in the U.S. like the Ford Ka, Renault Twingo, and the Citroën C4 Cactus.

The compact crossover Cactus with its odd polyurethane padding and slivers for headlights was a real standout caught here in the wild.

It looks like it was designed using Bumper Badgers on the sides, rear tailgate, and front of the hatchback — easily making it one of the best cars to park on the street.

Especially in cities like New York, Paris, or even Geneva where aggressive drivers tend to park by Braille.

If you are planning a visit, locals say the spring is the best time of year, but summers are also great for the annual music festival, boat rides, and swimming in the crystal clear lake.

Check out our gallery of some of the most interesting cars, trucks, and motorcycles spotted on the streets of Geneva.