Kia Stinger GT Super Bowl Ad Stars Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler

Kia has enlisted musician Steven Tyler to promote the new Stinger GT in a commercial that will air this weekend during the Super Bowl.
The ad, “Fueled by Youth,” takes Tyler on a journey back in time to the 1970s. A cinematic remix of Tyler’s song “Dream On” plays in the background as Tyler drives the Stinger on an abandoned track and transforms into a younger version of himself. The spot also features an appearance from Emerson Fittipaldi, two-time Formula 1 and Indy 500 champion.
Kia has released a second ad called “Feel Something Again,” in which the events in the original commercial are played in reverse. The commercials are each a little over a minute long.
The 2018 Kia Stinger is a bit of a departure from the Hennessey Venom GT that Tyler auctioned off a year ago for charity. Instead of costing more than a million dollars, the Stinger starts at $32,800, or $39,250 for the GT version. This more powerful model packs 365 hp and 376 lb-ft from its 3.3-liter twin-turbo V-6. We clocked the rear-drive Kia Stinger GT hitting 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and running the quarter-mile in 13.3 seconds at 106.9 mph.
Watch the 2018 Kia Stinger Super Bowl ads in the videos below.
