Standard Features List of 2018 Jeep Wrangler Leaked

While it remains a sketchy time to be a fan of naturally aspirated V-12s, it seems like Jeep fans have every reason to celebrate. At this year’s SEMA show, the cover was finally lifted on the next-generation of Jeep Wrangler, giving us a peek at the future of the evergreen four-wheeled.

Now, a list of the JL Wranger’s standard features and the base-level order form has leaked over at JL Wrangler Forums, giving us a semi-clear picture of what to expect.

Let’s do a low-speed, crawler-gear climb over the elephant in the room; at launch, the JL will be offered only with the tried-and-true 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6. The much-rumored “Hurricane” turbocharged four-cylinder isn’t available, at least for now. A 3.0-liter diesel V-6 is also reportedly in the cards, but Jeep has yet to confirm this. Regardless of trim and equipment, each JL arrives with a choice of automatic or manual transmission.

At launch, the JL Wrangler is offered in three flavors–Sport (base), Sahara, and trail-bustin’ Rubicon. The Sahara appears to split the difference between the basic Sport and the hardcore Rubicon well, offering a mix of off-road-ready gear with a host of creature comforts. One feature of note is a new 220-amp alternator, standard on the Sahara and Rubicon. More amperage means more breathing room for inevitable accessories and tools, like light bars and winches.

If you want to see the full list of standard features, head over to JL Wrangler Forums.