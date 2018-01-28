America’s Nürburgring: Spring Mountain Motor Resort

Germany’s Nürburgring has for decades seen company after company chase blistering lap times to prove its product is the quickest in the world.

Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Koenigsegg routinely take cracks at besting the renowned track and each other. Records fall as supercars get better and more like their racing counterparts. Now, Spring Mountain Motor Resort an hour outside Las Vegas is devouring land in an attempt to soon rival Germany’s torture test.

Built by motorsports-lovers John Morris and Brad Rambo, the track Koenigsegg used as its base camp during its on-road record runs was founded in 2004. The idea was to not only create a place where the proprietors could unleash their own cars without worry but also to create a world-class facility that would attract likeminded enthusiasts to its circuit layout and beautiful backdrop.

Spring Mountain’s track measures an impressive 6.1 miles when all of its layouts are connected to each other. However, the plan—already in the construction phase—is to expand much more, incorporating turns and designs from some of the best circuits around the world and increasing the total track distance to 14.5 miles. When completed, that length will pit it squarely against Germany’s 12.9-mile Nordschleife.

When asked why, Morris laughs and says, “Why not?” That’s a lot different than the original concept, which was to purchase a piece of land by the side of Nevada’s State Route 160 to “build a small racetrack for ourselves and have some fun.” But that narrowly focused dream quickly evolved into the massive expansion project Morris and Rambo—effectively the project’s only financiers—now envision.

Upon completion, Spring Mountain will be the planet’s largest race facility, including an off-road portion, kart track, and a straight long enough to land a small Gulfstream aircraft. The plan also calls for amenities to rival any track in the world. Along with growing the overall length, development ideas for the surrounding area include a new hotel, casino, mall, cinema, housing development to support the expanding population, and a 24-hour Starbucks on the recently purchased 630 acres bought through Nevada’s Bureau of Land Management.

“It’s going to be really interesting watching the community grow and see the impact of the track,” Morris says.