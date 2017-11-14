Roll-Royce Dawn Gets an Overdose from Spofec

Look out Goodwood, the Rolls-Royce Dawn receives a touch of gray paint, a big splash of fine orange leather, and a super wide body kit from Spofec.

It’s called the Dawn Overdose and it works, but it just as easily could have become the OD’d.

Spofec is the Rolls-Royce division of Novitec Group, a Stetten, Germany based high performance tuning house. Novitec also offers bespoke high-class tuning kits for Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis, McLarens, and Teslas—provided you have the cash.

For the new Dawn, Spofec gives the ultimate luxury drop-top a fiendish, carbon-fiber wide body kit that adds a few inches to your Rolls-Royce. New bumpers, side skirts, ceramic brake rotors, and special 22-inch black rims to roll on are included in the upgrade.

As a bonus it gets a modified control function added to the air suspension system that allows the owner to lower the Dawn by 1.57 inches for sportier performance on the road.

Aside from the fancy face work, the convertible also receives a power boost to its already capable 6.6-liter twin-turbo V-12 engine.

Now, it offers 685 hp, up from 570 hp, and 723 lb-ft of torque, up from 605 lb-ft. The 0-62 mph time drops to 4.6 seconds we are told.

Inside, generous amounts of leather, Alcantara, fancy wood inlays, and other fancy bits are applied throughout the already luxurious Dawn.

Spofec plans to build eight highly customizable versions of the Dawn Overdose. Pricing hasn’t been announced at this time, but we imagine it won’t be cheap.