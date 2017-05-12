Our Spies Snagged a Look Inside the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

The launch of the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is just around the corner, and sightings of camouflagued prototypes have been growing more common. However, until now, we’d been unable to get a look inside the new Wrangler.

One easy criticism to level at the current Wrangler is its use of a small infotainment screen with an outdated interface. This manual transmission-equipped 2018 Wrangler certainly does not suffer that deficiency and features FCA’s 8.4-inch touchscreen, which appears to be running the latest version of the automaker’s Uconnect system.

The layout changes significantly from the JK as well. The center vents now sit next to the screen instead of below it, while the window switches now sit at the bottom of the center stack instead of the HVAC controls and a small storage space.

Our shooter was unable to get a look at the gauge cluster, but we can see the steering wheel, which looks like that in the new 2017 Jeep Compass, but with different controls.

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited are expected to make their debut sometime this year, possibly in the fall at the 2017 Los Angeles auto show. However, FCA has yet to make any official announcement.