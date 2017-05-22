Volvo XC40 Interior Caught Uncovered While Testing

Our spy photographers recently spotted the Volvo XC40 out testing before its anticipated debut later this year. Despite the heavily camouflaged exterior, the photographers hit the jackpot by catching the XC40’s interior largely uncovered.

Judging from these photos, the XC40 will take after its older siblings inside the cabin. Like the XC60 and XC90, the smaller SUV will feature a large central screen and very few buttons and knobs. The air vents are once again placed on either side of the screen, but they appear to be narrower and oriented vertically on this prototype.

Because of all the exterior camouflage, it’s hard to say whether the production XC40 will stay true to the concept that debuted last year. But it’s clear the XC40 will feature Thor’s hammer LED headlights that have become a hallmark of Volvo. The prototype also has the same boxy rear window as the one on the concept. The mule features tall taillights and a prominent rear window spoiler just like the prototype, although it comes with more conventional door handles.

A plug-in hybrid powertrain has been confirmed for the Volvo XC40, although the model should come with an array of engine options. Other possible engine options include a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine as well as a four-cylinder diesel variant in addition to the plug-in hybrid model. The small crossover sits on Volvo’s new Compact Modular Architecture along with the upcoming S40 sedan and V40 hatch. The platform also underpins a new crossover from Lynk & Co, which like Volvo, falls under Geely ownership.

The XC40 will likely debut later this year before heading to global markets in 2018. Check out the full gallery below for more pics of the XC40 camouflaged prototype and last year’s concept previewing the XC40.

Photo Source: CarPix