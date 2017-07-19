Next-Gen Ram 1500 Prototype Spied in Death Valley

Our spy photographers have caught the next-generation Ram 1500 undergoing hot weather testing in Death Valley, Calif., and we gave us a glimpse at the new truck’s underpinnings thanks to some shots of the undercarriage and suspension bits. This particular prototype is likely a Ram 1500 Rebel judging by the Goodyear Wrangler off-road tires it’s wearing and what appears to be a slightly raised suspension.

The truck’s rear suspension features rear steel springs instead of the air springs found in non-off-road variants of the Ram 1500. Our spies also suggested that this Ram 1500 prototype was powered by the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 and appears to have a second tank for the diesel particulate cleaner, hinting at the possibility that a diesel-powered Ram 1500 Rebel could be in the cards for the next generation.

Expected to debut as a 2019 model, the next-generation Ram 1500 will likely retain its steel body rather than go aluminum-intensive like its chief rival, the Ford F-150. However, the truck will likely have a stiffer frame and feature more fuel-saving tech. In addition to the standard Rebel, Ram could be working on a more hardcore 1500 Rebel based on the TRX Concept from last year as its answer to the Ford F-150 Raptor. Along with some cosmetic changes, Ram’s Raptor rival could feature a powerful V-8 engine with more than 400 hp on tap. The Ram Rebel TRX Concept features a detuned 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 from the Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat that was rated at around 575 hp.

Photo Source: Brian Williams Photography