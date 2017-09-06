Next Jeep Wrangler Spied Nearly Undisguised

Based on a report from last week, Jeep may reveal the Wrangler as early as next month. If not, we’ll definitely see it by the Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of November. Either way, the JL-generation Wrangler is nearly here. As a result, our spy photographers are seeing prototypes out testing in less and less camouflage. In fact, this latest set of shots shows the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited nearly undisguised.

Aside from the redesigned LED taillights, fender-mounted turn signals, and restyled bumpers, it looks like Jeep’s kept the exterior pretty much the same. Then again, we already knew the biggest changes would be under the skin. For example, while you’ll still be able to get a 3.6-liter V-6, Jeep plans to expand the engine lineup, offering a turbocharged four-cylinder, as well as a diesel engine. You can also expect the Wrangler to shed a few pounds thanks to Jeep’s strategic use of aluminum. Other fuel economy improvements will come from an eight-speed automatic transmission option and engine stop/start technology.

Previous spy shots have also shown a relatively upscale interior with an updated infotainment system. And if the focus on improved fuel economy has you worried that an automatic will be your only transmission option, don’t be. Those same interior spy shots also showed off a good, old-fashioned stick shift.

Interestingly, this prototype doesn’t appear to have the fender and hood vents we saw on a previous undisguised Wrangler. Presumably, those will be seen on the Wrangler Rubicon. It does, however, look like the roof, doors, and windshield will still be removable. How complicated those tasks will be is still completely up in the air, but at least the option will still be available.

Photo source: KGP Photography