Next-Gen Porsche 911 Turbo Sighted

The next-generation Porsche 911 Turbo has been caught once more by our spy photographers. This time, the hotter 911 variant is seen testing in the icy conditions of the frozen north complete with the requisite equipment.

Just like before, the 911 Turbo mule sports its production body featuring a fixed rear wing instead of a retractable one.

Like the car we spied earlier, this prototype highlights the evolutionary styling updates coming to the next-generation 911 lineup including the double LED daytime running light strips in the lower part of the front fascia.

The headlights retain the same layout as the current model, with two stacked projectors surrounded by four smaller LED lamps.

There also appear to be functional air intakes behind each door, which should help feed cool air to the engine.

The wide rear fender flares hint at a possible staggered tire fitment with narrower rubber up front and meatier tires out back.

Powering the next-generation 911 Turbo should be a twin-turbocharged flat-six paired to Porsche’s slick PDK dual-clutch transmission. Expect power figures to check in around 600 hp for the standard 911 Turbo.

A more powerful 911 Turbo S should follow with even more power. Considering the 911 GT2 RS is already at 700 hp, it wouldn’t surprise us if the next-generation Turbo S produced close to that.

Photo source: CarPix