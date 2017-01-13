Jaguar E-Pace Spied Testing in Production Form

Our spy photographers have caught the 2019 Jaguar E-Pace undergoing winter testing wearing its production body. Compared to the larger F-Pace, the E-Pace features a silhouette similar to its larger sibling, but the vehicle appears even more coupe-like, especially when seen from the rear end. The car is also noticeably smaller than the F-Pace and features a roofline that’s much lower.

From the front, there’s no mistaking that this is an E-Pace prototype thanks to its rounded shape and curvaceous body, making it appear sportier than the F-Pace. The rear fascia in particular is highly stylized, coming at the cost of outward visibility because the rear window looks extremely small. Additionally, it appears that the E-Pace may have less ground clearance than the F-Pace because in some angles it’s more reminiscent of a tall hatchback than a rugged crossover.

Expect the Jaguar E-Pace to slot below the F-Pace in Jaguar’s lineup and offer a sportier, more car-like driving experience. Powering the E-Pace will likely be Jaguar Land Rover’s Ingenium engine family of gas and diesel engines. In the XE sports sedan, the 2.0-liter turbodiesel I-4 is rated at 180 hp and 318 lb-ft of torque. Expect both gas and diesel engines to come exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission sourced from ZF and all-wheel drive to come standard. Our spy photographers also say that in addition to the gas- and diesel-powered variants, the E-Pace will likely be available with an all-electric variant.

Jaguar Land Rover’s InControl Pro infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen should be available in the E-Pace along with a host of active safety features. The E-Pace will be part of Jaguar’s crossover offensive, which began with the introduction of the F-Pace. In addition to the E-Pace, Jaguar will also introduce the I-Pace, an all-electric crossover that was first previewed as a concept at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show. That model promises to be able to travel 220 miles on a single charge and do 0-60 mph in 4 seconds thanks to two electric motors that produce a combined 400 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.