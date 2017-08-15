Hyundai Veloster N Sheds Camo at the ‘Ring

Our spy photographers have caught the Hyundai Veloster N once more undergoing testing at the Nürburgring, this time wearing less camo, giving us an even better look at what the second generation of Hyundai’s quirky hatchback will look like.

Right away the first thing you’ll notice is that roof-mounted wing, which is an obvious giveaway that this isn’t just an ordinary Veloster. It also sports large alloy wheels, low-profile tires, and red brake calipers that further hint at its performance intentions.

Now that the N model has dropped a good bit of camouflage, we also get a sense of what the standard next-gen Veloster will look like. The new look will be an evolution of the current car since it retains its quirky three-door layout.

What does change is the rear hatch, which is now a traditional one rather than a Toyota Prius-like liftback with split windows. From the side, the Veloster appears slightly more coupe-like thanks to its swoopier roofline.

The Veloster N also sports a different take on Hyundai’s new cascading grille. Unlike the Sonata or the Elantra GT, the Veloster N’s grille extends downwards almost like Lexus’ spindle grille, hinting that there could be a larger intercooler there.

Hyundai hasn’t said much regarding the Veloster, but if the i30 N and Elantra GT are anything to go by, the quirky hatchback will most likely get the same powertrains.

Expect the same 201-hp 1.6-liter turbo-four to return paired to a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in more pedestrian models.

This Veloster N, however, is almost guaranteed to come exclusively with a six-speed manual,adaptive sport suspension, and a 246-hp 2.0-liter turbo-four like the European i30 N.

A performance pack version could also appear with 271 hp, a limited-slip differential, wider tires, larger alloy wheels and an additional driving mode.

