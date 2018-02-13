Hyundai Readies i30 N Fastback

Hyundai is moving swiftly along with plans for its N performance lineup, having debuted two new vehicles for the subbrand in less than a year. Now, Hyundai is preparing another new N vehicle in the form of an i30 fastback.

The Hyundai i30 N fastback will join the i30 N hatch and Veloster N. Our spy photographers captured the new model testing, and like its hatchback sibling, it features a sportier front bumper, large air intakes, wider side sills, and two exhaust pipes. Beefy wheels and red brake calipers make it even clearer we’re looking at an N model. Underneath the camo, it looks like there could be a bold rear spoiler.

Seeing this car isn’t a total surprise, given Hyundai announced last year it would introduce a fastback to its new i30 range. The N-badged fastback is expected to offer the same engine options as the i30 N hatch. That means it should get a standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 246 hp. However, a Performance package brings output up to 271 hp. A six-speed manual gearbox should be on tap.

Hyundai isn’t offering the i30 N hatch in the U.S., so it’s questionable whether the fastback version will come here. But we will see the 275-hp Veloster N in the U.S. when it goes on sale later this year. It should be more fun to whip around than the standard Veloster, although Hyundai made it clear that it’s not a numbers car.

Check out the full gallery of images below.

Photo source: CarPix