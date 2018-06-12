Mysterious Chevrolet Midsize SUV Gets Blazing Hot Weather Testing

Our spy photographers have caught Chevrolet’s new midsize crossover hot weather testing in southern Europe. Rumored to be named “Blazer,” the model will slot between the small Equinox and the large Traverse.

Although most of the crossover is covered up, we can see its narrow headlights and grille slats popping out from underneath the camo. These elements might not be ready for production, but they give us a better indication on what to expect for the final model. Also notice the model’s flat nose and upright rear end, which align with the rest of Chevy’s crossover lineup.

The new model will likely ride on the Chi crossover platform, which underpins the new GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5. Chevrolet may employ a standard 2.5-liter inline-four engine as well as an optional 3.6-liter V-6 engine, paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Expect the Chevrolet model to compete against the midsize Ford Edge and Nissan Murano. Chevrolet’s new offering may debut at the Los Angeles auto show late this year or the Detroit auto show in January.

Crossovers continue to drive sales growth for the brand. In the first quarter of the year, when sales were last reported, the Traverse and Equinox were up more than 30 percent, while the Trax grew 11.6 percent. Chevrolet reported declining sales for the Camaro, Corvette, Cruze, Impala, Malibu, Sonic, Spark, and Volt.

Photo Source: CarPix