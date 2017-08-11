BMW X7 Prototype Shows Off Production Lights

It looks like BMW’s three-row SUV is coming together quite nicely. Our spy photographers caught the new BMW X7 testing once again, and this time it’s wearing its production headlights and taillights.

Like previous prototypes we’ve seen, this X7 features tall dual kidney grilles. In its final form, the grille will likely resemble the bold and brash one on the X2 Concept to some degree. Up front, you’ll also notice narrow LED headlamps with BMW’s signature circular lights. Expect the X7 to wear a unique front bumper that helps it distinguish itself from the X5. To accommodate seven people, the X7 features longer rear doors and a longer rear overhang than its smaller sibling.

The BMW X7 will sit on the CLAR platform that underpins the 7 Series and 5 Series, as well as the upcoming next-gen X5. We expect six- and eight-cylinder engines as well as gas or diesel options. A plug-in hybrid version should be available, and rumors point to the possibility of a V-12 version.

When it arrives in the U.S., likely next year as a 2019 model, it will top BMW’s range of SUVs and will compete against the Range Rover and Mercedes-GLS. It will enter production at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina alongside the X3, X4, X5, and X6 crossovers.

