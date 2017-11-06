BMW M8 Prototype Shows Off Interior

The BMW M8 coupe is inching closer to its production reveal, as these latest spy shots from Germany’s famed Nürburgring show. The new photos don’t give us any more clues about the next M car’s exterior design, but they do give us a peek at its interior.

Based on what we can see on this mule, the M8’s cabin will look a lot like the 8 Series concept’s, with a raked center stack and digital instrument cluster.

The center console retains the familiar iDrive controller knob and electronic gear selector, and we can also see the ignition button is in the same place next to the shifter as it was on the concept. Additionally, we can see the car’s various modes, which include Sport, Comfort, Eco Pro, Adaptive, and Auto H.

As for the exterior, not much has changed since the last time we saw the M8. We can still see the large intake openings in the front, along with massive M brakes and a quad-tip exhaust.

Other than those details, however, we can’t see much on this heavily camouflaged mule. But the recently revealed M8 GTE race car, with its wide dual kidney grilles and narrow taillights, should give us an idea of what to expect.

Hopefully we’ll learn more about the production BMW M8 during the coming auto show season. Until then, check out the spy shots in the gallery here.

Photo source: CarPix