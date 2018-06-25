Audi SQ8 Sheds All of Its Camouflage in New Spy Shots

Our spy photographers have caught the Audi SQ8 testing once again, this time without any camouflage.

Differentiating itself from the regular Q8, this sporty version features black quad exhaust tips which we can see clearly for the first time. The model also features a black grille and black mirror caps. It appears this SQ8 may have a lower ground clearance.

Just like the standard Q8, this hotter variant features a large grille and grille surround, sloping roofline, and plenty of chrome trim. The wheel design also hasn’t changed from the standard model.

Rumor has it the Audi SQ8 will feature a hybrid drivetrain consisting of a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 and a 20 kilowatt-hour electric motor. This system produces a combined total of 470 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. These specs would make it significantly more powerful than the regular U.S.-spec Q8, which delivers 340 hp from its 3.0-liter V-6.

The flagship SUV will sit on the same MLB architecture that currently underpins the three-row Q7. Since it has that coupe-like roof, the Q8 is expected to offer seating for just four to five passengers.

The Audi Q8 will enter production this year in Bratislava, Slovakia. Check out the gallery below for more photos.

Photo source: CarPix