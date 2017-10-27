Speedkore Reveals Dodge Challenger SRT Demon with Full Carbon Fiber Body Panels

It’s difficult to imagine a production car more singularly focused than the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. From the factory, the car comes without both a front passenger seat and a rear backseat, shaving 113 pounds off of the big-boned Challenger. Now, it looks like the lightweight aficionados over at SpeedKore are ready to help trim the Demon’s weight further with new carbon fiber body panels.

Following last year’s debut of its carbonized Challenger SRT Hellcat, SpeedKore will roll out a Demon showcar, wearing a full assortment of carbon fiber body panels, including the fenders, bumpers, hood, and rear decklid. SpeedKore isn’t letting on how much weight this shaves from the 4,280-pound coupe, but considering the carbon panels on the similar SpeedKore GT350R project saved “at least 400 pounds,” it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine at least a 500 pound reduction.

Complete details remain scant, but more information will be revealed after the car’s official debut at this year’s SEMA show. As a bonus, Sammy Hagar, the Red Rocker himself, will be on hand to pull the covers off the SpeedKore Demon, so make sure you stop by the debut.