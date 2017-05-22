Smokey and the Bandit Get a Modern Makeover

The movie “Smokey and the Bandit” has become a cultural icon and its legacy has directly inspired modern films such as the “Fast and the Furious” franchise. Although many remember the now 40-year old movie as a screw-ball comedy featuring Burt Reynold’s mustache in the leading role, the most iconic character in the movie, at least for gearheads like us, is the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Reynolds drove.

Featuring a 403 cubic-inch V-8 engine, developed by Oldsmobile, and coupled to an automatic transmission, the customer and movie cars made only about 180 horsepower, 25 less than your modern Subaru BRZ. Yet, although the performance of the cars was less than extraordinary (alright, it was downright pitiful), Bandit’s black and gold Firebird livery with the Phoenix applique on the hood, affectionately named the “Screamin’ Chicken,” developed a cult-like following by muscle car and film enthusiasts alike.

To celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary, and the love we have for the excellent black and gold livery, Carspring and Inspire LAB had a little fun and “imagined what modern cars the stars of the film would drive,” if the movie was remade today. After they were finished with remaking the star cars, the designers mocked up a few other, non-Camaro-based Bandit cars such as a new Ferrari 812 Superfast, the Ford Raptor, a Honda Civic Type R, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Here’s a sampling of Carspring’s work and let us know what other cars would look good with the Bandit “Screamin’ Chicken” black and gold livery. Our picks would also include a Lotus Evora, a GT350R Mustang, and the Subaru BRZ.