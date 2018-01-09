Slammed Pandem Ford Raptor Drops at 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon

Here’s something you don’t see everyday—a slammed, wide-bodied Ford Raptor. The Raptor is one of our favorite pickup trucks of all time and it’s really hard to make it look any better—but the mad geniuses at Tra Kyoto, the parent company of Pandem/Rocket Bunny, managed to impress us with its latest creation.

Is it practical? Hell no, but you can bet it would look pretty badass creeping along a Ginza promenade or doing the curbside crawl through the Roppongi district of Tokyo. Heck, it’ll probably even look good rolling down Paradise Road at next year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas.

Aside from the obvious lowering kit, the front end gets a Pandem spoiler and a fat set of Toyo Tires all around. Chunky body panels around the wheel wells look bolted on and the rear end looks mostly stock with dual shotgun pipes.

The Japanese aftermarket maker posted this silver bad boy on Facebook ahead of its debut at the 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon at the Toyo Tires booth.

Ken Block, BJ Baldwin, and Masato Kawabata will also be there with Block’s Mustang, Baldwin’s Tundra, and Kawabata’s surprise ride—so this rad Raptor should fit in nicely.

The 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon kicks off this weekend and runs from on January 12-14. Stay tuned for more wackiness from the show.