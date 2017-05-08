Six Standout Porsches from Luftgekuhlt 4

For one rainy morning in southern Los Angeles, all eyes in the global Porsche community were fixed on a small San Pedro warehouse lot. Luftgekühlt 4 was a runaway success, attracting huge crowds and some of the rarest and most unique air-cooled Porsches from around the country. It was an impossible task to pick our favorites, but here are six standout Porsches we saw at Luft 4.

Porsche’s 911 RS Lineage

The GT3 nameplate might have been born in 1999, but the history of lightweight, stripped-down 911s can be traced all the way back to the 1967 911 R. Each subsequent generation of 911 spawned an RS model, and Luft put some of the best out on display, each in traditional Carrera White. The long leichtbau conga line began with a real 911 R, and continued down the line with a Carrera RS 2.7, Carrera RS 3.0, 964 Carrera 3.8 RS, and ending on the hyper-rare 993 Carrera RS.

Porsche 964 911 Targa

Compared to the previous 911 SC and 3.2 Carrera generations, few 964 buyers opted for the Targa configuration, thanks in part to the increasing popularity of the full drop-top Cabriolet model originally introduced in 1983. Compared to the 15,815 964 Cabrios built, just 4,863 964 Targas escaped Stuttgart, making this stunning Mint Green example a very uncommon sight.

Porsche Carrera 6 (906)

Parked a few feet from an ex-Donohue 917/30 and a Gulf-liveried 917 short tail, Jeff Zwart’s white Carrera 6 cut a clean, unadorned profile. The 906 was one of Porsche’s top-level prototypes in the late 1960s, competing in the Group 4 and Group 6 class around the world. Underneath the lithe body beat a 2.0-liter flat-six engine, putting down 220 hp. Don’t scoff at the low power – the sixer only had to push around roughly 1,300 pounds.

Unrestored Porsche 356 Speedster

It was a wet, rainy morning, but that didn’t stop owners from bringing out some original, unrestored cars. This beautiful light-blue Speedster was one of the best, wearing some fantastic patina inside and out. The relatively dull paint looked original, as did the worn plastic and metal fixtures on the interior. The current market values originality, so this Speedster is likely to remain in its current presentation.

Matt Hummel’s 1956 Porsche 356

There’s daily drivers, there’s weekend beaters, and then there’s Matt Hummel and his 1956 356 coupe. He’s made quite a name for himself in the 356 community, primarily for his muddy adventures behind the wheel of his patina’d Porsche.

Rather than cruising down the PCH or participating in high-gloss concours, Hummel enjoys his 356 out on the rutted, puddle-filled dirt backroads of California. Don’t believe us? Check out Praemio’s wonderful film on him here and go visit Hummel himself on Instagram.

Porsche 959 Canepa Gen III in Emerald Green

The 959’s water-cooled heads might stretch the definition of air-cooled, but considering its role in Porsche’s long history, we’ll give it a pass. Enveloped in light metallic Emerald Green paint, Canepa’s Gen III 959 is substantially faster than a stock 959. Thanks to massive twin Borg-Warner turbochargers, updated fuel system, ECU, exhaust, and clutch, the 2.8-liter flat-six puts out a mighty 763 hp and 635 lb-ft of torque.