Six Noteworthy Cars Up For Grabs at RM Sotheby’s 2017 Paris Sale

RM Sotheby’s back in Paris for the 2017 Retromobile show, prepping properly eclectic field of cars for sale. We waded through all 78 cars up for grabs and picked our six stand-out classics:

1970 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT

Famed designer Marcello Gandini penned the boxy Lamborghini Jarama as a stylistic lead-up to the fantastic Countach, serving as a replacement for the outgoing Islero coupe. Despite remaining front-engine, the Jarama is still very much a Lamborghini, sporting a voracious 4.0-liter V-12. In the 400 GT specification presented here, that engine produces a healthy 350 hp. Just 177 Jarama 400 GTs were made, so expect a fair amount of interest to follow the car on-stage. RM Sothebys expects a high pre-sale estimate of $187,000.

1983 Renault 5 Turbo 2

The 1980s were a wild time for enthusiasts. We played the role of guinea pigs for European automaker’s rally efforts, taking delivery of full-bore racing homologation specials for use in day-to-day shopping runs. This 1983 Renault 5 is one of the more famous examples, packing a potent 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. In roadgoing spec, the Turbo spit out a contemporarily impressive 160 hp, more than enough to motivate the tiny hatchback. Look for the hammer to fall at a high mark of $101,000.

1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GT

No, not that Carrera GT. This is one of the coolest road-legal Porsches ever to hit dealer lots, despite the 924 lineage. In direct contrast to the asthmatic Porsche 924 we all came to know and loathe, the Carrera GT was one of those wonderful homologation specials we were blessed with during the motorsports-mad ‘80s. Porsche created 406 924 CGTs, each wearing the same incredible fender flares and functional hood scoop. Each regular GT arrived with a 2.0-liter turbo four, producing 210 hp – top-tier GTS and Clubsports packed between 245 and 280 hp. It’s a homologation Porsche, but thanks to its front-engine layout and unfortunate 924 badge, prices remain reasonable. Expect to shell out around $96,000 to take this 1981 CGT home.

1964 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk III BJ8 Works Rally Car

Before the advent of turbocharged all-wheel-drive monsters during the 1980s, the rally scene was populated by a wide variety of sports cars. It seemed like everyone had their toes dipped in the rally world, not excluding the Brits. The lightweight, rear-wheel-drive platform from Austin Healey proved to be a stout contender, and the automaker produced a handful of factory-spec competition cars. This 1964 example is in fantastic condition and is ready for entry into a large number of vintage racing competitions around the world.

1954 O.S.C.A MT4 1500

Never heard of O.S.C.A? We don’t blame you. Officine Specializzate Costruzione Automobili was founded in 1947 by the Maserati brothers after they split from their eponymous brand. O.S.C.A focused primarily on lightweight roadsters, aimed at taking a chunk out of Ferrari’s success on the circuit. The voluptuous MT4 is one of the best of the breed, carrying a long dossier of competition and ownership. The impeccable pedigree and stunning design won’t come cheap, as RM predicts a final high sale price around $1,250,000.

1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B P3

Before Ferrari was Ferrari, Enzo was a factory supporter of Alfa Romeo, supporting his racing endeavors through open-wheel Alfas. This Alfa P3, wearing the yellow Scuderia Ferrari shields, was one of those campaigned by Ferrari. It has an incredibly long and detailed history we wouldn’t be able to fit in here, so head over to RM’s sale catalogue to read it in full. Look for a high final sale price of $5,350,000.