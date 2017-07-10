Six Favorites from the Cartier ‘Style Et Luxe’ at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed

While at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, it’s entirely too easy to get tunnel vision watching the incredible road and race cars speed up the hill. However, if you take some time away from all the action, and walk among Lord March’s historic grounds, you’ll find all manner of cars hiding in plain sight. Case in point – right in front of the stables, Cartier sponsored a mini concours event, with a grab-bag of automotive greats on display. Here are our favorites we picked from the crowd.

1953 Maserati A6GCS Pininfarina Berlinetta

Pretty, isn’t it? Before the decline of Maserati in the late 1970s, the Trident graced some of the most beautiful and inspired car designs of the Post-War era. This crimson coupe is one of those, wearing a design penned by Pininfarina at the behest of an Italian dealer.

The A6GCS was designed primarily for competition, and packs a high-spec 2.0-liter inline-six producing 170 hp, more than enough to pit the lightweight Berlinetta against contemporary Ferraris.

2004 Pagani Zonda C12S

Long before the U.S. got its first taste of Pagani magic with the current Huayra, the Zonda played supersonic fashion accessory for the super-wealthy abroad. This is one of the earliest models, a Zonda S 7.3.

As is the case with all Zondas, power comes from a highly modified Mercedes-AMG V-12 engine, in this case displacing a mighty 7.3-liters. 547 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, allowing for a 0-60 sprint of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 208 mph. Just 15 of these were made, making this a rare sight even in a market in which the Zonda was actually sold.

2003 Koenigsegg CC8S

In keeping with the supercar theme, here’s the first “production” car to wear the vaunted Koenigsegg crest.

It might be 14 years old at this point, but the CC8S still packs a wallop, thanks to the 4.7-liter supercharged V-8, pushing out 646 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque. For the time, the CC8S was a worldbeater, dispatching a 0-60 mph run in just 3.5 seconds and brushing against the McLaren F1’s top speed record at 240 mph.

1995 McLaren F1

Speaking of the McLaren F1 – this gorgeous blue example was just a few feet away from the Zonda and the Koenigsegg. In many enthusiasts’ eyes, the F1 is the supercar, perfected. All at once, it manages to be raw, uncompromisingly fast, engaging, beautiful, over-engineered, and iconic.

We don’t have enough room to espouse the F1’s many, many fascinating minutia, but here’s a fast grab-bag of facts – 0-60 in 3.2 seconds, top speed of 243 mph, three-abreast seating, bespoke luggage, side saddle storage, and gold leaf heat insulation.

We’re smitten.

1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Bertone “Shark Nose”

You thought we got Ferrari out of our system? Please. When we saw the next two cars on the concours green, we couldn’t help but include them with our favorites.

This car is styled by Bertone, or rather, by and for Bertone. This was Nuccio Bertone’s personal 250 GT SWB, redesigned with a bespoke front schnoz aping the 156 “Sharknose” Grand Prix monopostos of the early 1960s.

Underneath the rapturously attractive body rests the same competition-borne bones from a 250 GT SWB, including the same 3.0-liter Colombo V-12 engine, so it had plenty of go to match the gobs of show.

If you think this looks expensive, you’d be right — this one-of-a-kind Ferrari took home $16,500,000 in 2015 at a Gooding and Co. auction.

1963 Ferrari 250 GTO

Speaking of expensive Ferraris, how about we finish on the mack-daddy of all auction kings. This is one of 39 250 GTOs produced in the early 1960s, and regularly changes hands for eight-figure sums that have reportedly reached the $50 million mark.

Designed to dominate the sports car racing scene, the 250 GTO went on to claim three championships from 1962 to 1964. This was one of the final front-engined Ferraris to remain competitive on a world stage, and marks the end of an era for the automaker.