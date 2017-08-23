Six Favorites from 2017 Exotics on Cannery Row

Monterey’s annual Car Week is a gold flecked, imported, limited edition magnet for the exorbitantly rich. Collectors, enthusiasts, and pseudo-celebrities of the automotive world converge on the picturesque California shoreline, bringing trucks brimmed with all manner of mechanical exotica that most of us have only seen online. During Car Week, Exotics on Cannery Row is the premier gathering point for these super and hypercars. We were on-hand at the boisterous event, and picked our six favorite cars from the 2017 show.

Pagani Huayra BC

No other car, hyper or otherwise, embodies the frenetic, gilded spirt of Car Week better than the Pagani Huayra BC. This is one of the most exclusive variants of the popular Huayra, and continues to attract an incredible amount of attention in person and on social media.

Essentially, this is the track-focused, hunkered-down variant of the regular Huayra. The 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged Mercedes-AMG V-12 now puts out 740 hp and 810 lb-ft of torque, routed to the rear wheels through a seven-speed semi-automatic transmission.

McLaren P1 GTR

For owners not satisfied with being the center of attention only on the road, McLaren offered existing P1 owners the opportunity to purchase a track-only GTR variant. Much like the Aston Martin Vulcan, Ferrari FXX K, and the Pagani Zonda R, the GTR is as race ready as is possible, thanks to a completely stripped interior, uprated competition suspension, beefy brakes, and a wild aerodynamic package. For extra speed on straights, McLaren boosted power up to 986 hp, allowing a 0-60 time of just 2.4 seconds and a top speed of 225 mph.

A Stable of Ferrari F50s

Finally, after two decaes, it looks like the Ferrari F50 is finally getting the attention and respect it so rightfully deserved. Long overshadowed by the contemporary McLaren F1, its predecessor, the F40, and the later Enzo, values on F50s are beginning to creep above the sums commanded by the far more common and less intriguing F40.

Just 349 of these V-12 sleds were ever made, so it’s a rare sight just to see one, let alone three.

Bugatti Chiron

Slowly and surely, the new Bugatti Chiron is leaking onto owner’s driveways following the start of production earlier this year. This handsome black and gray example likely isn’t a customer car, considering the first U.S. market Chiron was revealed at Pebble Beach, but it’s nice to see the 1,500 hp missile menacing lesser supercars on Cannery Row.

A Kluster of Koenigseggs

Looking at the incredible lineup of Koenigseggs on Cannery Row, it’s easy to forget the Swedish supercar manufacturer only recently brought its monsters to the U.S. market after nearly a decade of absence.

For the most part, the attending Koenigseggs were variants of the current Agera series, with an impressive showing of the mighty Agera RS. Spectators got quite the eyeful at the show, considering the rear decklids and dihedral doors were agape for passersby.

2003 Ferrari Enzo

Like the stable of F50s, the yellow Enzo in attendance proved the crowd still has love for older supercars, despite their obsolescence. It seems like the Enzo in particular riles up even the most jaded enthusiasts, as Ferrari’s namesake supercar was new during a time when many current Millennial gearheads were developing their passion.