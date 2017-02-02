Our Six Favorite Cars from RM Sothebys’ Upcoming Amelia Island Sale

Like bees to flowers, auction houses have made a habit of planning their sales around the time of popular concours events. The concours at Amelia Island, arguably only playing second fiddle to Pebble Beach, is a large draw for well-moneyed collectors, and auction houses are there to relieve them of their overburdened wallet. We shuffled through RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island catalogue, and picked out the six coolest cars up for grabs next month.

1956 Alfa Romeo 1900C SS Coupe

Affectionately known as “Bumblebee,” this shapely little Alfa is one of those classics that is ideal for practically any collection. It fits the needs of most classic rally and cruising enthusiasts, is a shoo-in for major shows, and is an appreciating asset that will only continue to gain value.

The perfectly-proportioned bodywork is thanks to the impeccable design of Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera. Underneath the front hood, an SS-spec 2.0-liter four-cylinder screams out a respectable 115 hp, shipped to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. Thanks to fairly regular use, the car wears its patina well.

1938 Aston Martin 15/98 ‘Short-Chassis’ Open Sports

I’d be willing to bet when you think of vintage Astons, you don’t really envision anything prior to the DB3 from the early 1950s. In some form, Aston Martin has existed since 1913, long before the intrepid David Brown purchased the company and reshaped the brand into the 1960s luxury powerhouse.

This Aston 15/98 is a prime example of the breed before Brown took over, and it’s one of the stoutest skinny-wheeled pre-war sports cars around. The 2.0-liter engine pushed out a contemporarily impressive 98 hp and 95 hp, satisfactory power for the relatively light body. This particular car is in stellar condition, and shows that you don’t have to drive a DB5 to stand out at an Aston meetup.

1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta Competizione Conversion

We’re struggling to think of a cooler track-day hero than this competition-spec ’71 Daytona. RM’s catalogue listing isn’t complete for this car, but it seems this is a very well-done and detail-focused build. It’s clearly meant to ape the Daytona Competiziones from the ‘70s, and carries all of the balled-up aggression of the originals. The best part? You can thrash this recreation without fear of too much depreciation.

1957 Fiat-Stanguellini 1200 Spider America

Here’s one of the stranger cars from the catalogue. This curvaceous barchetta is a former Bertone show car, based on a pedestrian Fiat 1200 Spider. Aside from the insane bodywork, Stanguellini upgraded the chassis, giving it a more aggressive stance and better handling characteristics.

1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.0

Pity the poor RS 3.0. Too often, the fabulous 3.0 is overshadowed by the iconic RS 2.7 that directly preceded the 3.0. The RS 3.0 remains one of the most hardcore street-legal 911s ever made available for public consumption, thanks to a large number of shared components between the RS and the contemporary RSR race car. Not many of these were made, so expect this to change hands for big bucks.

1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud I Estate Car by H.J. Mulliner and Radford

Let’s end this one on a more comfortable note. During the early 1950s, some luxury cars were still coachbuilt affairs. No info is available for this listing, but looking at the name, it’s safe to assume this wagon is a coachbuilt affair made for an affluent customer. For the enthusiast who wants to arrive in style with his or her entire family in tow, this is the perfect car.