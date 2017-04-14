Our Six Favorite Cars from Barrett-Jackson’s 2017 Palm Beach Sale

Forget the highfalutin, millionaire-only affairs at Pebble Beach and Amelia Island — Barrett-Jackson’s sales always attract the wildest variety of cars, some of which are readily obtainable by the common working man. Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach sale wrapped up last week, where 498 cars crossed the auction block for $20.5 million in total sales. Here are our six favorite cars from the Palm Beach sale.

1972 De Tomaso Pantera/Carabo Recreation – $48,400

Does this maroon wedge remind you of something? Not surprising — it’s a recolored roadster clone of the famous Alfa Romeo Carabo concept from 1968. The Carabo was an incredibly influential concept, inspiring Macello Gandini to continue the wedge design over onto the first generation of Lamborghini Countach.

This clone was built in the 1970s by Sam Foose, the father of designer Chip Foose. The car apparently is built on the bones of a De Tomaso Pantera, utilizing the same 5.7-liter (351ci) V-8 for power.

Considering the car’s design, builder, and Pantera roots, this was well-bought for $48,000.

1950 Chevrolet 3600 Pickup -$37,400

Here’s an example of a classic that won’t ruin your credit score every time it goes in for repair. This Chevrolet Advance Design truck has remained “dealer-owned” for the past 26 years, and looks fresh from a moderate restoration. Aside from an aftermarket hydraulic bed lifter and 3.73 highway gears in the rear, the 3600 remains pleasingly stock.

1991 Nissan R32 Skyline GT-R – $28,600

Ever since the R32 hit the magic 25-year mark in 2014, enthusiasts have enjoyed a steady trickle of Japan’s Godzilla into the States. The candy-apple ’91 that sold in Palm Beach looks especially clean for the breed, considering most R32s have lived rough, drift-happy lives overseas.

No modifications are listed in the online ad, but the 2.6-liter RB26DETT twin-turbo inline-six appears to be carrying a few extra add-ons. Overall, a clean build that went for a fair market price.

1957 BMW Isetta 300 – $27,500

Sold for just $1,100 less than the R32 GT-R, this tiny little Isetta is likely the most diminutive car to have crossed the block. These aren’t cars for speed freaks — this bubble-on-wheels is powered by a 13-hp, 300cc single-cylinder engine. This was just enough power to eke out 53 mph, if you didn’t have a full lunch.

1993 GMC Typhoon – $20,350

Don’t let the frumpy, plastic-clad GMC Jimmy body fool you — the GMC Typhoon and Syclone were performance powerhouses when new. In a 1991 face-off, the Syclone (A mechanically-identical pickup variant of the Typhoon) smoked a Ferrari 348 in a widely circulated drag race, embarrassing the Italians and reclaiming past quarter-mile glory for the U.S.A.

The secret to the surprising hustle lies in the Typhoon’s 4.3-liter turbocharged V-6, returning a strong 280 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, routed to all-four wheels through a trick all-wheel-drive system and four-speed automatic transmission. 0-60 mph is a stellar 5.3 seconds, rushing to a top speed of 126 mph.

1985 Toyota FJ-60 – $18,150

So you’re more focused on rock crawling than whooping-up on punks in hot hatches — no problem. This ’85 FJ-60 will fit your wildest off-road fantasies, and then some.

Visually, this FJ-60 is outfitted with a handful of tasteful, functional off-road modifications, including a large roof rack, roof-mounted snorkel, front brushguard, winch, and upgraded suspension.

The old inline-six is ripped out in favor of a fuel-injected 5.7-liter (350ci) smallblock Chevy V-8, so it should be just as reliable as the Toyota mill.

Land Cruisers are big money these days, and this was purchased for a very fair $18,150.