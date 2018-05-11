Six Classic SUVs to Watch at RM Sotheby’s Upcoming Auburn Sale

Listen up—for once, you might be able to get head of a market boom. Smart money already got their Porsches and vintage JDM cars before the fireworks went off, so good luck with that. Clean, well-presented classic trucks and SUVs are the new up-and-coming market hotness, and while prices have already climbed, there’s still time to get in near the ground level. RM Sotheby’s Auburn sale is a hotbed for affordable classics, so its no surprise the docket is crammed with wrapper-fresh SUVs for the taking. Check out six boxy classics up for grabs this weekend.

1979 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Cheyenne

Of all the SUVs on the up-and-up, the second-gen Blazer is the easiest to get for cheap. What was once considered blocky and cumbersome is now retro and chic, especially with the straight bodylines and aggressive appearance. This black K5 is set up perfectly, with period correct wheels and knobby tires. RM Sotheby’s expects this Blazer to sell for around $18,000 to $22,000.

1970 Toyota FJ43 Land Cruiser

This is likely to be the biggest cash cow of the bunch. Auction results for Land Cruisers, especially FJ40s, have already taken off, but its smart to get one now before prices double. This soft-top FJ43 is fresh off a restoration, a project that included a reworked interior and an excellent Old Man Emu suspension. Look for a final price somewhere between $40,000 and $60,000.

1968 Ford Bronco

Alongside Land Cruisers, first-gen Broncos were the first SUVs to catch collector’s attention. Like the Toyota, this classic 4×4 was recently restored, incorporating subtle modifications that include a mild cam in the 289ci (4.6-liter) V-8 and a relocated gas nozzle, now behind a swivel door on the left rear tail light lens. This excellent condition and professional restoration should bring $40,000 to $50,000.

1993 GMC Typhoon

The legend of the GMC Syclone is well known, but the Typhoon has always played second fiddle to the popular performance pickup. Mechanically, the Typhoon is nearly identical to the Syclone, save for a self-leveling rear suspension the truck never got. This means the engine is the same 4.3-liter turbocharged V-6 that pushed out a then-impressive 280 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque, returning a 0-60 mph sprint of 5.3 seconds. Surprisingly, a generous portion of the SyTy twins were preserved, making this 37,000-mile example not entirely uncommon. The Typhoon is expected to claim $22,000 to $28,000 at auction.

1994 Chevrolet K1500 Blazer

Admittedly, this isn’t as nice to look at (or as collectible) as the ’79 Blazer, but this clean, one-owner K1500 is much more affordable, with a predicted sale falling between $8,000 and $12,000.

1979 Chevrolet Nomad Van

Yeah, yeah – not an SUV. Still, it’s one of the most interesting vehicles in Auburn at the moment, considering this van — designed as a disposable vehicular tool — wears less than 250 miles on the odometer. This survivor was delivered new in Canada, where it was discovered two years ago hiding in a rural barn. As such, it very well may be the cleanest van from this era in existence. The predicted final sale price reflects this, with an estimate ranging between $25,000 and $30,000.