Six Classic Ferraris On Display at RM’S Sotheby’s New York

To commemorate its 70th anniversary, Ferrari is throwing parties all around the world, showcasing some of their most iconic cars for thousands of eyes of gleam over. New York was one of those prime locations, with the Italian automaker set up displays in various locations, including the Rockefeller Center, and RMSothebys’ NYC location. Here’s what we saw at the latter.

1951 Ferrari 212 Inter

We begin with the 1951 Ferrari 212 Inter, the replacement the 166. Produced from 1951 through 1952, only 82 212 Inters were ever made. As was the case with many boutique sports cars at the time, Ferrari provided the chassis, engines, and transmissions while custom coachbuilders like Carrozzeria Touring, Ghia, Vignale, and Pinin Farina (then still two separate words) styled bodies to fit the chassis. The 212 Inter was the first Ferrari to sport a body designed by Pinin Farina, kicking off a long-standing relationship between the two firms. Power came from a 2.6-liter Colombo V-12 with 150 to 170 horsepower, depending on the carburetor and cylinder head arrangement.

1957 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta “Tour de France”

The 250 GT Berlinetta from the late 1950s is one the most significant competition cars in Ferrari’s history. It was the car to beat in the GT class during the late 1950s, earning the unofficial “Tour de France” moniker after its four consecutive race wins at the road race of the same name. Only 77 cars were built between 1956 and 1959, sporting a 3.0-liter Colombo V-12, churning out between 237 and 256 horsepower, again, depending on the carburetor arrangement. Want to know how they drive? Find out here.

1958 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet

While the 250 GT California sported convertible bodywork specifically designed for the North American market and penned by Sergio Scaglietti, the 250 GT Cabriolet was styled for the European market with a body done up by Pinin Farina. It is one of 40 Series I Cabriolets ever built and one recently crossed the RMSothebys auction block for a whopping €4,719,000, or roughly $5.57 million. The 250 GT Cabriolet sits at ninth place on the “Greatest Ferraris of All Time” list at by Motor Trend Classic.

1963 Ferrari 275 GTB

Following the famed Ferrari 250, was the 275 series, which came in multiple body styles and seating configurations between 1964 and 1968. The 275 was the first Ferrari to be equipped with a rear transaxle, integrating the transmission into the rear axle for better weight distribution. This 1963 model year car is one of the earliest known 275 GTBs and wears the early “short nose” styling, which produced too much lift at high speed, necessitating a redesign to the later “long nose” spec. While all 275 GTBs had 3.3-liter V-12 engines, long-nose cars boasted an optional four-cam configuration for even more power.

1963 Ferrari 250 LM

Always looking for a competitive edge, Ferrari built the 250 LM as an “evolution” of the dominant 250 GTO and tried to register it as a GT-class (production-based) race car with the FIA governing racing body. It didn’t take FIA official long to call shenanigans, as the 250 LM was a scratch-built, mid-engined racer very different to the old front-engined GTO. As such, and with only 32 cars built instead of the requisite 100 to qualify as a new GT entry), Ferrari was forced to campaign the 250 LM in the more competitive Prototype class. Production ended in 1965, but not before Ferrari had won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the car, marking the last time to this day that Ferrari would win overall at the esteemed endurance race. Despite the 250 moniker, nearly all 250 LMs were built with the larger 3.3-liter, “275” variant of the Colombo V-12.

1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica

The 1961 400 Superamerica was part of a series of premiere flagship grand tourers produced in the 1950s and 1960s. All featured the largest Ferrari V-12 on offer at the time. The 400 arrived in 1959, replacing the 410 and its 5.0-liter V-12, but making equal power to the larger displacement engine. Coupe, spyder, and cabriolet versions were built. The 400 Superamerica was one of the first Ferraris to feature disc brakes at all four corners and only 47 400s were built. A 1961 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Autodinamica, with rakish, fastback bodywork different to the car pictured, crossed the RMSotheby’s auction block in 2013 for $2,750,000.