Singer Vehicle Design Releases First Watch, the Track 1 Chronograph

So you’ve taken delivery of your new Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – congratulations! You’re in the honeymoon phase now, and we understand, it’s going to take some time before you feel comfortable sleeping anywhere else but your garage. When you’re at work, at a restaurant, or at the country club, it’s going to hurt not being near your car. Fortunately, there’s now a Singer you can wear wherever you go — the company just announced its first watch, the Track 1 chronograph, yours for $41,000.

That’s a hefty price tag to pay for a first-issue watch from outside the cartel of major watchmakers. Especially considering for $9,000 more, you can pick up a new A. Lange & Söhne 1815 Chronograph, considered by some to feature the greatest chronograph movement ever fitted to a modern watch. Still, compared to the half-million-dollar cars that roll out of the workshop, this could be seen as the least expensive way to get a piece of the Singer name.

Once you dig underneath the ‘70s-style titanium tonneau case, that asking price makes a bit more sense. Unlike most automotive brand tie-in watches which utilize outsourced ebauche (blank) movements from suppliers like Miyota, ETA, and Seiko, the Track 1 is powered by some seriously haute horology.

Timekeeping functions come from the AgenGraphe caliber, a strange but very impressive movement pioneered by Jean-Marc Wiederrecht, a prominent movement designer for some of the biggest names in the industry. The AgenGraphe tracks the passing seconds unlike any other movement on the market at the moment – on the Track 1, the chronograph (or stopwatch) function takes center stage on the dial, compared to the traditional two or three subdial configuration. Around the edge, you’ll notice two concentric circles, each providing hour and minute indication.

At the bottom of the dial is a small orange index, marking the time where the two circles intersect. In the supplied photos, you can see this in action, with an indicated time of 10:10. It’s quite a piece of craftsmanship, and the Singer Track 1 is only the second watch to utilize this movement. For a detailed, technical breakdown, check out Hodinkee’s excellent coverage of the AgenGraphe in the Faberge Visionnaire.

Thanks to this unusual layout, the Track 1 presents the chronograph function in the same style as the gauges from its astounding reimagined 911s, with thick orange hands for the timed seconds. The chronograph is graduated to 60 hours, not the regular 12 hours, allowing for a surprising 60-hour timing window.

Visually, it’s a striking dial, complemented by the aforementioned titanium case. It’s got a surprising 100M water resistance, and arrives on a handsome leather rally strap. Usually, we don’t see such complex and high-investment movements in a sport watch, so the Track 1 is impressive in both presentation and design.

Moving back to the price, this is the “Launch Edition,” limited to just 50 pieces. If you’re looking for a unique chronograph movement, or just looking for a companion piece to your reimagined 911, check out the new timepiece here.