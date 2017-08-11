Singer Teams Up with Williams Engineering and Hans Metzger for Incredible New Aircooled Flat-Six

Surprisingly, it seems with enough money, patience, and if you know the right people, Singer will make you something even more special than a “regular” reimagined 911. Singer announced the ongoing development of a new project for a longtime Singer enthusiast that includes a wild new 500-hp flat-six.

To create this incredible powertrain, the Los Angeles-based atelier entered a partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering, a division of Williams Grand Prix Engineering of Formula 1 fame. If this wasn’t enough, Hans Mezger, an engineer considered the father of the Porsche flat-six, served as technical consultant.

The spec sheet reads like a Porsche smut novel. The engine began life as a 3.6-liter from a 964, and has presumably been blueprinted and worked over into something that hardly resembles the original unit. Notably, the 4.0-liter now boasts four valves per cylinder and packs dual overhead cams, an improvement on the old 12-valve SOHC configuration. There’s even more R&D under the skin, including titanium connecting rods, carbon fiber velocity stacks, Iconel and titanium exhaust, and a carbon-fiber airbox.

The result is a six that spins past 9,000 rpm and spits out 500 hp, an incredible figure for a street-driven, naturally aspirated, air-cooled six-cylinder. Fitted in a car that presumably tips the scales at less than 2,600 pounds, this engine will be extremely capable and will likely power one of the best specialized Porsche 911 to ever hit the streets.

According to Singer, the engine is only one byproduct of the Williams partnership. While the first of three cars to receive this powertrain is a 1990 Porsche 964 911, expect to see stylistic and engineering changes that extend beyond even the other reimagined 911s.