Singer Reveals Completed “DLS” Project Co-Developed with Williams

After months of waiting, the fruits of the Singer-Williams matchup finally take shape. The California-based Porsche restorer and atelier reveled renderings of the first of the so-called “Dynamics and Lightweighting Study” (DLS) developed with heavy input from Formula 1 powerhouse Williams.

Like the majority of reimagined 911s, all DLS projects will begin life as a Porsche 911 964 from the early 1990s. Each 964 is shipped over to a new “dedicated Singer facility” at Williams’ campus in Oxfordshire, where it is stripped down to its elements. According to Singer, cars that pass through the DLS program receive a grab-bag of bleeding edge go-fast goodies, including the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter air-cooled flat-six that was revealed back in August.

Alongside the new 500-hp engine, each Singer DLS will be fitted with advanced underbody and upper surface aero modifications, along with a special adjustable suspension. The entire build puts a focus on severe weight loss, dropping the final weight of the reimagined 911 down to 2,180 pounds thanks to components shaped from magnesium, titanium, and carbon fiber.

Singer and Williams tapped on the shoulders of many well-known suppliers for this project. BBS supplied the forged monobloc Fuchs-esque wheels, wrapped in “bespoke” Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s, while Hewland developed the six-speed manual transmission. To slow everything down, a full carbon-ceramic Brembo system is fitted.

Visually, the Singer-Williams DLS is similar to the company’s existing reimagined 911s. From the outside, it’s more aggressive, incorporating additional aerodynamic bits like the rear ducktail spoiler, rear diffuser, and side skirts. Inside, the cabin is something yanked out of a Ringbrothers’ project, with a large number of exposed metal and carbon fiber surfaces.

The first DLS examples are already spoken for by the brand’s top customers, but 75 well-moneyed collectors will reap the benefits of Singer and Williams’ hard work. No word yet on price, but considering regular, hum-drum reimagined 911s start around $350,000, don’t expect to park a DLS in your driveway for less than a cool half-million.