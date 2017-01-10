Singer Brings Two Reimagined Porsche 911s to 2017 Detroit Auto Show

The detail-obsessed maestros over at Singer Vehicle Design brought a new re-imagined 911 to the 2017 Detroit auto show. Unsurprisingly, the red “London” coupe is as stunning as every other re-imagined Porsche to roll out of the California shop.

The two cars on display in Detroit come from very different parts of the world, and like all other Singer projects, carry the name of the buyer’s city. In this case, the gorgeous red hardtop comes from London, contrasting well next to the dark blue “Monaco” coupe at the same stand.

Mechanically, the Monaco and the London appear to be identical, at least according to the provided spec sheets. Each arrives packing a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated, air-cooled engine, built by engine legend Ed Pink. Power is managed by a beefed-up Getrag G50 manual transmission, sourced from late 1980s through late 1990s 911s.

An advanced Ohlins suspension sits at all four corners, connected to a massive Brembo braking system. The car is extremely light, thanks in part to body panels molded in carbon fiber. On the London car, the deep-dish Fuch-style wheels are shod in super-sticky Michelin Pilot Competition slicks, while the Monaco wears aggressive Michelin Pilot Sport PS2s.

Inside, both cars have insanely cool woven leather carbon fiber seats and woven trim panels. Every re-imagined 911 by Singer is distinctly individual, built to spec by each buyer.

If you’re in the area, stop by the Michelin stand to check out two of the most desirable Porsche 911s we’ve ever seen.