Silent Thrust: AMG Developing Performance EVs, Hybrids

Daimler’s in-house hot rodders at AMG are developing performance versions of vehicles based on electric vehicle hardware built for Daimler’s EQ sub brand. Four AMG EVs are said to be under development and are scheduled to appear between 2020 and 2022. Two are sedans, and two are crossovers.

AMG is working on enhanced performance, extended range, improved efficiency, reduced battery degradation, and stable reproducibility. The key means to these ends are more potent high-voltage batteries, 400-volt charging, and three beefed up motors — one in the front, two in the rear.

From what we know today, the power bundle earmarked for what is expected to be called the AMG EQ-E contains a 105-kWh battery, 612 hp of electric grunt through all four wheels, and a driving range of more than 300 miles. The AMG EVs will also get rear wheel steering for enhanced agility and a specially tuned Airmatic suspension.

AMG is also developing performance versions of Mercedes plug-in hybrids. The key difference between the Mercedes and AMG versions is the electric rear-wheel drive system conceived by the performance division.

In some models, the motor will be integrated in the transmission housing; others will boast an electric rear-drive module complete with power pack, propulsion unit, and electronics. The electric rear-drive system will support the mechanical one during hard acceleration or when entering a zero-emission zone.

Illustration: Mercedes/Jean Francois Hubert