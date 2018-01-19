Seven Things You Need to Know About the 2019 Ram 1500

The all-new Chevy Silverado is coming later this year and the Ford F-150 has been a sales leader for over four decades now—so how can the 2019 Ram 1500 compete? Easy, just make a bigger, better, and cooler looking truck.

The fifth-generation Ram is on track to possibly win over more than a few Ford and Chevy fans. For starters, it’s available in six trim levels—Limited, Longhorn, Laramie, Rebel, Big Horn, and Tradesman. Plus, there are 12 paint colors and 15 new wheel designs to choose from.

Aside from being built it Sterling Heights, Michigan—here are seven more reasons why you should give the Ram a closer look.

1. Bragging rights: Maximum payload has increased to 2,300 pounds, and maximum trailer towing has increased to 12,750 pounds. My truck can pull more stuff than yours—just saying.

2. The Ram 1500’s second-generation 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine will come standard with a new 48-volt e-Torque system that adds 90 lb-ft of torque. The 48-volt e-Torque system also will be offered as an option with the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine that adds 130 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

3. For 2019, the Ram dropped nearly 225 pounds overall compared to the previous model. This was achieved by using aluminum in the transmission cross-member and front control-arm cross-member, along with extensive advanced high-strength steel, and an aluminum tailgate. Less weight means better fuel economy, but official numbers haven’t been released yet.

4. There’s more room: The cab is longer and wider, including an overall cab length increase of four inches for passengers. Second row includes slide reclining seats to eight degrees, a flat-load floor with bigger, integrated RamBins with tie-down rings, and expandable under seat storage. Its all-new frame features 98 percent high-strength steel that helps improve durability, weight, and rigidity.

5. Up front gets a chiseled Ram’s head logo and active grille shutters, and a front air dam that deploys at 35 mph and retracts at 15 mph. Also, there’s a front camera hidden inside the “A” of the “RAM” logo.

6. A new electronic rear differential is standard on the Rebel and 4×4 off-road package. It’s also available as an option on all models. Fun fact: the Ram’s front brakes are nearly as big as a large pizza at 14.9 inches—plus, the truck gets a new electric parking brake for 2019.

7. Turn it up—a Harman Kardon audio system with 19 premium speakers, 900-watt surround sound amplifier, and a 10-inch subwoofer is available for sound fans on several of the trims. Sounds good to us.

The 2019 Ram goes on sale the first quarter of the year.