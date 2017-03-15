Seven Star Porsches at the 2017 Werks Reunion Amelia Island

The Porsche Club of America held the first Werks Reunion Amelia Island show the day before the 2017 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance and there was no shortage of cars in attendance. From 914s and Cayennes to 962s and Panameras, there was something for everyone – or at least every Porsche lover. We rounded up seven of our favorites for your enjoyment.

1964 Porsche 356 SC

According to the owner, this 356 is “Best viewed from the driver’s seat. It shares only the road with other cars.” Well said. This car has been shown all over the East Coast and has plenty of patina to show for it. It got new paint some 30 years ago, but the owner says the car’s interior is largely original and the 1600-cc flat-four runs well. A well-loved car and it shows.

1956 Porsche 356 Carrera “Kustom”

A 356 Carrera is a special enough car without any embellishment – with a four-cam version of the traditional flat-four engine, Carreras were built to be raced. The name Carrera itself is a reference to the Carrera Panamericana, a Mexican road race where the small, agile 356 and 550 Spyder models performed very well in 1954. As the story goes, Dean Jeffries created the custom nose job and other detail touches on this Pre-A series Carrera while at George Barris’ Kustom City shop in Lynwood, CA and the car was featured in Motor Trend, Hot Rod, and Sports Car Graphic back in its day. Purists may cringe – a 356 Carrera today is easily a multi-hundred-thousand-dollar car – but we like this one’s “Kustom” flair.

RWB 1989 Porsche 911

Porsche customizer RWB, aka Rauh-Welt Begriff, has made a name for itself with its wild, large-winged and flared creations that mostly recall racing 911 models of the ‘90s. This car was built on a 1989 911 Carrera and features a custom 965 turbocharged engine (take a look at the turbo hanging off the rear!), a coil-over suspension, and plenty of other custom touches as only RWB can do. The Martini livery from the 1973 Targa Florio-winning Porsche 934 is the icing on the cake.

1981 Porsche 911 SC

Owned by racer Leh Keen, who is mostly known for his work behind the wheel of Porsche race cars, this 911 SC has been built up to be a go-anywhere, do-anything weekend rally toy. As Leh says, “I have a GT3 that I worry about something happening to it when I drive it, so I wanted a 911 that I didn’t have to worry about so much. More fun, less stress.” Sounds like sound reasoning to us. With a suspension lift, rally gear including skid plates, mud flaps, and knobby mud tires, and a stripped-down interior, this car looks like an absolute blast. Plus, as Leh notes, it can drive over parking curbs to get the best spots in the lot.

1959 Porsche RSK 718

The RSK 718, beyond being the naming inspiration for the new Boxster and Cayman 718, was an evolution of the 550 Spyder — a lightweight, mid-engine sports racer that is best known not for the numerous victories it won, but as the car James Dean met his untimely end in. This RSK is one of just a handful that feature a center-mounted seating position for better balance and visibility. It can be converted from center-drive to left-hand drive in just a few hours. The RSK 718 is also the only car to have competed in both Formula 2 and sports car racing, according to its owner.

Porsche-Diesel Junior tractor

Produced between 1956 and 1963, the Junior tractor had an air-cooled, 0.8-liter, single-cylinder diesel engine producing somewhere around 14 horsepower. Dr. Ferdinand Porsche had envisioned the Junior as the “people’s tractor” in the same vein as the Volkswagen Beetle “people’s car” he had also developed. They were designed to be easy to use and service as well as inexpensive to purchase. Four different tractor models were built, with the Junior being the entry-level version. The 50-hp, four-cylinder Master tractor was at the top of the lineup.

1971 Porsche 914-6 GT

As the story goes, this car began life as a fairly standard 914, but was built to 914-6 GT race spec by its previous German owner, who had ties with the Porsche factory. Power comes from a 2.7-liter flat-six with cams from a 906 race car that give it an estimated 270 hp. In 1984, the car was an 18th-birthday present from the current owner’s father who found it in Germany. The owner drove it to high school his senior year and as a daily driver to work the following year. He notes the car could use some TLC, but it still drives and performs well all these years later.