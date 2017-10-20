/ Seven Sales from Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas Auction

Bored? Do what we do: tune into the live feed of Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas auction, happening now through Saturday, October 21.

Here are seven interesting cars that crossed the block on the first day of the sale that you may have missed. All sales results include the standard 10-percent bidder’s premium.

Lot 24: 1965 Ford Mustang

Sold $11,550

While some may cringe at this car’s three-speed automatic, it does boast a 289 V-8 and looks to be a great driver. Upgraded front disc brakes and headers should make the car a little more entertaining to drive, while the stock wheels keep it in sleeper territory.

With shiny paint and a clean interior (but slightly scruffy looking engine bay), this car was bought at a price where it can be used and upgraded as the new owner drives it.

The winning bid was a couple thousand dollars less than a six-cylinder example from 1966 several lots later.

Lot 27: 1991 Ford Mustang GT Convertible

Sold $9,350

Garage kept and stock right down to the 1991-issue 16” alloys, this Jade Green GT Convertible shows just 43,000 miles from new.

Nice examples like this one are past being fully-depreciated and are enjoying a modest rise in interest, and value.

A second ’91 GT Convertible in black in similar condition sold for the same amount some 20 lots later.

Lot 31: BMW Z3

Sold $12,650

BMW Z3s were one of the hottest sports cars going when they were launched back in 1995. This car has true driver’s car pedigree, spec’d with the somewhat rare M Sport package with M Sport wheels, a 5-speed manual, and carrying less than 44,000 miles.

Well presented in “James Bond” Atlantic Blue, a launch color for the model. While many Z3s are available for well under $10,000, this car’s low mileage, strong cosmetics, and popular options make it a good buy.

Could Z3s be on the cusp of appreciation? They certainly can’t get any cheaper.

Lot 35: 1965 Chevrolet Corvair Monza

Sold $25,300

We featured this Corvair Monza in our auction preview just the other day and after its trip across the block, it brought a healthy 25-grand and change.

That’s not cheap for even a Monza version of GM’s rear-engined Corvair, but it’s likely less money than the car’s comprehensive restoration cost just 100 miles ago. We love the custom touches on this one, which set it apart from the crowd.

The buyer should feel good about this one—the seller, less so.

Lot 87: 1987 Buick Grand National

Sold $33,000

With under 23,000 miles, some minor paintwork and without the “digital dash” option, the seller says this one is ready to use or show.

A factory hot-rod, the Grand National played off of Buick’s recent Nascar championship and helped put Buick back in the minds of performance car enthusiasts, only to ultimately fall back into oblivion again.

While no bargain, this winning bid is right in line with what an excellent example should bring—which this car could probably be considered as.

Lot 92: 1992 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 1LE

Sold $31,900

Yeah, it doesn’t look whole lot different from the garden-variety Z/28, but this 1LE version was an SCCA Showroom Stock racing legend in its time.

The 1LE performance package included heavy duty disc brakes, a baffled, 18-gallon fuel tank, a 3.42 limited-slip rear end, and an LB9 230-hp engine mated to a five-speed manual.

With just 1,942 miles on the odometer, the car hasn’t been used much—but just for that reason, it was given a comprehensive mechanical once-over and is said to be ready to use.

With just 705 built and true motorsports heritage, we’ll call this one soundly bought.

Lot 105: 1991 Nissan Figaro

Sold $20,350

In Japan, the so-called kei-car market is a hot one—subcompact cars that often have interesting styling and personalities to match. Of these, the Nissan Figaro is one of the most memorable to have been produced in the last few decades.

With retro styling cues that borrow from Autobianchini, among others, the Figaro was stylish if not quick. A sub- 1.0-liter engine powers this little Nissan, but few cars will give you this many smiles heading out to the coffee shop on a Saturday morning.

Difficult to comment on the price, with so few in the U.S., but it would be tough to find a more eye-catching car for the money.