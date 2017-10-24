Seven Groovy Things About the 2018 Volvo V90 T6 AWD Inscription

Nowadays, station wagons are a bit of a rarity. Fortunately Volvo is helping to lead the front on their reemergence and doing it in style. Normally I do not enjoy driving long wheelbase vehicles, especially wagons, but something about this 2018 Volvo V90 T6 AWD Inscription convinced me to get into its driver seat.

Far from typical, the V90 Inscription’s interior exudes elegance and the exterior showcases high quality, giving you a good sense of Swedish luxury. Here are seven details about the Volvo V90 Inscription that deserve a standing ovation.

1. Windshield Wiper Blade-Mounted Nozzles

The integration of the washer fluid nozzles into the wiper blade arms of the Volvo V90 is genius because the fluid is applied only where it is needed. This ensures that the window washer fluid will not spray everywhere—and that driver next to you or behind you while in motion won’t get aggravated.

It is also helpful for when something spontaneously splatters on your windshield immediately after you just took your car through the drive-thru wash.

2. Key Remote Fob

The V90 Inscription’s remote is wrapped in the same material as the interior upholstery, while its sleek and elegant design sets it apart from other key fobs.

Oddly enough, I found it comfortable to carry the Volvo’s key in the back pocket of my jeans.

3. Ignition Switch

There are two cool details about the V90’s ignition switch. First, it’s located on the console instead of on the dash.

Second, you turn it to the right to start or shut off the engine, deviating from the typical push button setup.

4. Rear View Mirror

Simple yet exquisite, this wagon has the best interior rear view mirror design I personally have ever seen.

Its slender, frameless structure reminded me of the edge-to-edge design of the iPhone X, taking it a step above other bulky looking mirrors.

5. Infotainment System

I’ve heard a rant or two against the touchscreen and frankly I beg to differ. Maybe it’s the size of the V90’s center display, but I found the Volvo’s infotainment system to be particularly user friendly.

Contributors to its usability are the clear graphics, large display (I greatly appreciated the enlarged map while navigating the streets of Los Angeles at night), intelligent menu button layout, and handy swiping function.

As a driver who regularly utilizes the latest technology in modern cars, what has helped me enormously is configuring the car’s infotainment setup before putting the car in motion as adjusting settings on a car’s touchscreen while driving can be as distracting as using a smartphone.

6. Bowers & Wilkins Audio System

One aspect about driving that I enjoy is a good soundtrack, but the audio system arena is one that I feel many manufacturers tend to fail in. The V90’s available Bowers & Wilkins system (a $3,200 option), however, delivered exceptional sound whether I listened to news, music, or navigation directions.

Driving this wagon put me in a country music mood. George Strait, Miranda Lambert, and Johnny Cash were all on cue. Enclosed in stainless steel panels, the large door-mounted front speakers resemble those of a retro boombox. What could possibly be cooler than that?

7. Panoramic Roof

What can be better than having a gigantic panoramic roof while gazing at the stars at night in the desert or somewhere high in the heavens? The V90’s power operated panoramic roof allows you to ventilate the cabin by tilting the front section with a push of a button.

Looking for a little natural light while reading a book without getting that annoying specular sunlight? No problem! The dark tinted glass takes care of that. Lastly, in case you forget to close the panoramic roof after parking and locking the car, you can close it with the key remote from outside without a hassle.