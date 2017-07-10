Seven Favorite Porsches from the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed

You didn’t think we would forget our favorite stunners from Stuttgart, did you? Porsche’s Goodwood efforts this year were mainly concentrated around their incredible motorsports history, so this list doesn’t include many roadworthy models. Hey, if that means we get to hear some vintage racebred Porsches charge up the hill, we can’t complain. Read on to find out our favorite attending Porsches.

1970 Porsche 917-021

What better way to kick off a list of best Porsches than with one of the automaker’s most dominant and famous race cars. This is a 917K, indicating the aerodynamic profile is ideal for intermediate tracks with moderate straights. Like all other 917s, power comes from a hefty air-cooled flat-12 engine, usually with power outputs hovering around the 600 hp mark.

A large number of 917s became widely recognized for their incredible liveries, as is the case with 021 here. The wild scheme was reportedly ordered by the head of Martini Racing Hans-Dieter Dechent after renting the 917 for Le Mans, placing second. After a series of repaints, the car was recently restored to this historic livery.

1995 Porsche WSC-95

Despite winning Le Mans in 1996 and 1997, the WSC-95 remains an odd footnote in Porsche’s long and illustrious competition history. The car started life as a Porsche project outsourced to Tom Walkinshaw Racing, who used an older XJR-14 chassis as the base.

When the FIA changed regulations midway through the car’s development, Porsche planned to scrap the project, but Joest Racing stepped up and promised to cover the rest of the development costs. Porsche agreed but did not recognize the car as an official factory entrant on the race grid.

Power came from the old 956/962 twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, putting out more than 500 hp, enough gumption to outpace even the Porsche GT1s at Le Mans in 1996 and 1997.

1978 Porsche 935/78 “Moby Dick”

The final evolution of the very successful Porsche 935 race car, the long-tailed “Moby Dick” stretched the perception of what a Porsche 911 was capable of.

With aerodynamic limits allowing for essentially unlimited rear area, Porsche stretched the rear of the car to increase straight-line stability, allowing the car to reach a mighty 228 mph on the Mulsanne straight.

2018 Porsche 991.2 911 GT3

Whew. Let’s take a short break from all the racing prototypes to check out one of Porsche’s latest and greatest 911s. This is the newest Porsche 911 GT3, a mid-generation update for the 991 911.

Unlike the outgoing PDK-only 991.1 GT3, the new car now offers a six-speed manual transmission as an option, managing the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six’s 500 hp. Along with plenty of aerodynamic affects, the GT3 packs the latest track-happy technology, including rear-wheel steering and optional carbon-ceramic brakes.

Porsche 919 Hybrid

Moving back to racing, Porsche wheeled out the current reigning Le Mans champion, three years running. Launched in 2014 as the first top-tier LMP racer since the late 1990s, the 919 Hybrid shook off developmental bugs to win Le Mans in 2015, 2016, and 2017 and the WEC championship in 2015 and 2016.

Power comes from a hybridized 2.0-liter twin-turbo V-4 engine, spitting out a combined power figure close to 900 hp.

1972 Porsche 917/30 Can-Am

During the twilight years of Can-Am racing, Porsche unleashed the ultimate variant of the 917 seen here. Affectionately known as the “Turbopanzer,” the Sunoco 917/30’s turbocharged 5.4-liter flat-12 reportedly churned out an immense 1,580 hp in qualifying trim, enough to propel the yellow-and-blue bolide to 60 in 2.3 seconds and a theoretical top speed of a gear-limited 240 mph.

The 917/30 was campaigned from 1972-’73, competitive until the sanctioning body behind the series introduced a fuel consumption limit to remove Porsche’s dominance.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Porsche’s halo debut at the 2017 Festival of Speed. We wrote about the new GT2 RS extensively here, but the car is so bonkers it’s worth discussing briefly.

At a base level, the GT2 RS takes the very capable platform from the GT3 RS and introduces a turbocharged engine to the mix. The 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six now puts out 700 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, all managed by the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Unsurprisingly, performance is stellar: 0-60 mph arrives in 2.7 seconds, 0-100 mph in 5.8 seconds, 0-124 mph in 8.3 seconds, the top speed is 211 mph.

If you want one, be prepared to cough up just under $300,000 for the base, and an additional $31,000 for one equipped with the hardcore Weissach package.

Bonus: Historical GT2 Timeline

To celebrate the launch of the GT2, Porsche brought some sweet, sweet old GT2s for us to check out. We wrote about it, so check it out for more Porsche goodness.