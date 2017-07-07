Seven of Our Favorite Ferrari Road and Race Cars From the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ferrari is in the midst of celebrating its 70th birthday, and aside from producing a handful of special anniversary edition cars, the storied Italian automaker brought the sound and the fury to the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The marquee enjoyed its very own class on the track, a segment that included some of the most important cars to ever wear the Cavallino Rampante. Here are our favorite Ferraris from Goodwood, most caught in the act of shaking off seven decades of dust.

Ferrari 599XX

The Enzo-based FXX and LaFerrari-based FXX K might be faster, but our heart belongs to the 599XX. The concept behind the 599XX is the same as the other two “XX” cars – wealthy clientele pay Ferrari gobs of cash to participate in one of three programs, each featuring a distinctly different car. Any cars with the “XX” designation are essentially top-tier trackday cars that serve as testbeds for future Ferrari technology, for both road and race.

The 599XX was the second of these programs. As the name suggests, underneath all the wild aero, center lock wheels, and slammed suspension are the bones of a 599 GTB, albeit in race-ready form. The 6.0-liter V-12 is heavily modified, now churning out 720 hp, sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed semi-auto transmission.

One year after the 599XX hit the race circuit, the XX-derived 599 GTO was launched, featuring some watered-down variants of the XX’ racing tech.

Ferrari Monza

Contrary to what you might believe, vintage Ferrari race cars weren’t all V-12 monsters. In the 1950s, Ferrari found international success with the Monza, a four-cylinder race car that valued agility and lightness over outright speed.

We’re not uber-tifosi enough to recognize what iteration of Monza this blue-on-white example is, but the Lampredi four-banger sounded mighty enough to belie the small cylinder count.

Ferrari 333 SP

If you wander around the starting grid of Le Mans or Daytona, you won’t find any top-tier LMP car wearing the Ferrari badge. It’s been this way since the departure of the 333 SP in the early 2000s, when Ferrari restricted itself to Formula 1 and cup racing.

Following a withdrawal from high-level sports car racing in the early 1980s, Ferrari returned to the series in the early 1990s with the low-slung 333 SP seen here. The F1-derived 4.0-liter V-12 proved competitive, winning a string of driver and constructor FIA championships up to 2001. Since then, the only Ferraris you’ll find on race day are the current F1 entrants or 488 GT3 cup cars.

Ferrari 125 F1

Don’t adjust your set – this is indeed a Ferrari grand prix monoposto coated in British racing green. This is a 1949 Ferrari 125 F1, Ferrari’s very first entrant into Formula 1. After the car finished its tour under Scuderia Ferrari, the 125 was sold to Peter Whitehead, the first private customer Enzo ever sold a GP car to.

Whitehead repainted the 125 with the lovely green hue seen here, and campaigned the car into 1951 under a privateer flag.

Lancia-Ferrari D50

Technically, this isn’t a full-fledged Ferrari GP car, but the Lancia D50 was run in tandem with Ferrari after the team ran into financial problems in 1956. The striking D50 wasn’t just nice to look at – it was an incredibly revolutionary and forward-thinking car during its heyday.

The D50 was the first and last F1 entrant for Lancia, and carried with it the hopes of the entire company. Lancia charged respected engineer Vittorio Jano with the design, eventually settling on a single-seater that featured pannier tanks, offset V-8 engine, and a rear transaxle.

Under Ferrari management and with Fangio behind the wheel, the D50 went on to win the 1956 championship, a bittersweet victory for Lancia.

Ferrari 250 LM

Conceived as a homologation/competition hybrid, the 250 LM was the first mid-engined sports car from the brand. It was part of the famous “P” series of prototype racers from the 1960s and 1970s, and led Ferrari to its final overall victory at Le Mans in 1965.

In order to qualify for competition, Ferrari was forced to sell a batch of 250 LMs to the public, resulting in around 32 LMs produced. This exceptionally clean example appears to be one of the desirable road-going models, wearing only minor race-ready modifications.

Ferrari 125 S

This is it – Ferrari genesis. While not the first car completely designed by Enzo Ferrari, it’s the first car to wear the badge in an official capacity. Following the resolution of a dispute with Alfa Romeo, Enzo Ferrari was forced to name his first car the Auto Avio Costruzioni 815 from 1940. Eventually, Ferrari was able to put his name on a race car in 1947.

Two 125 S were built, each powered by a 1.5-liter V-12 engine, producing somewhere around 118 hp. Neither of the cars survived the ravages of time, and a number of semi-authentic replicas were made using scavenged components and frames.

Bonus: More Ferrari Goodness

It was entirely too difficult to pick just seven of our favorite Ferrari cars, so check out the photo gallery below for more pics of Ferrari’s 70th birthday bash at Goodwood.