Seven Cool Spectator Cars From the 2017 Greenwich Concours d’Elegance

The 2017 Greenwich Concours d’Elegance was quite the automotive spectacle, but the parking lot of Greenwich’s Bruce Park was practically a car show of its own. Here are seven of the coolest rides we saw parked out front.

Alfa Romeo SZ

Built from 1989 to 1991, the Alfa Romeo Sprint Zagato is best known for its radical design. A collaboration between Alfa Romeo, Zagato, and Fiat, the SZ made its debut as the ES-30 at the 1989 Geneva Motor Show. The odd shape and retro-futuristic headlights were penned by renowned French auto designer Robert Opron, who is also responsible for greats like the Citroën SM and the CX. Only 1,036 SZ hardtops were produced until Alfa Romeo introduced the Roadster Zagato Z, bringing its production run to an end after 278 RZs sold. Power comes from Alfa’s legendary 3.0L 12-valve V-6 with around 208 horsepower, 181 lb-ft of torque, and a five-speed manual. One was recently listed on Hemmings for $139,900.

Lancia Delta Integrale

The Lancia Delta was as a humble, small family car that is regarded as the brand’s most commercially successful model. But Integrale variant, an absolute legend in the World Rally Championship that racked up a total of 46 overall victories in the 1980s and 1990s and a record six consecutive constructor’s championships from 1987 to 1992, was anything but humble. Homologation requirements of Group A dictated that roadgoing versions of any competition vehicle must be produced, giving birth to the road-going version. This later Delta Integrale features Lancia’s potent 2.0-liter turbo-four, which sent 200 hp to all four wheels. The result was a top speed of 137 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 5.7 seconds.

Second-Gen Cadillac Series 62 (1932-1947)

The Cadillac Series 62 was the company’s entry-level model to its large-bodied range until 1964, when it became the Calais. This second-generation convertible is easily one of the most iconic cars of its era. With its swoopy, streamlined body and chrome grille that are both larger than life, it went on to be the company’s most successful selling model in 1947, with 39,835 sold. Power came from Cadillac’s own 5.7-liter Monobloc V-8.

First-Gen Oldsmobile Toronado (1966-1970)

The Oldsmobile Toronado was introduced in 1966 as a personal sports luxury two-door. With its sights set directly at the Ford Thunderbird and GM’s own Buick Riviera, the Toronado was one of three new front-wheel drive automobiles to use the configuration since the 1937 Cord. Built on the famous GM E platform, the Toronado sports either a 425 cu-in (7.0-liter) Oldsmobile V-8 with 385 hp, or a 455 cu-in (7.5-liter) V-8 with 400 hp. Combined with a three-speed automatic, it was dubbed the Unitized Power Package and is said to have been tested for more than 1.5 million miles to prove its durability and reliability.

Lancia Fulvia Coupe

Another motorsports great, the Lancia Fulvia is known as a legend in the International Rally Championship, one of the many predecessors to the World Rally Championship. It originally sold as a four-door sedan, two-door coupe with a sport variant, and a Zagato-designed fastback. The coupe boasts a simple yet elegant three-box design, mimicking the legendary Alfa Romeo Giulia range of equal time. It came with either a 90-hp 1.3-liter four or a 115-hp 1.5-liter four, depending on year and specification. All came with a five-speed manual.

Jaguar XK120

The Jaguar XK120 was the company’s first post-war sports car. Built between 1948 and 1954, it was significantly smaller and lighter than Jag’s previous effort, the SS 100, production of which ended in 1940 following the start of World War II. Created as a test bed for a new inline-six engine, the XK120 was introduced at the 1948 London Motor Show. It caused such a commotion that Sir William Lyons immediately put it into production. It went on to take the title as the world’s fastest production car during its time, capable of reaching 120 mph, hence the “120.” Another fun fact: The first Jaguar XK120 landed in the hands of the one and only Clark Gable.

1961 Lincoln Continental Convertible

There might be a new Lincoln Continental in town, but its no fourth-gen. The suicide door-equipped Continental is one of the most recognizable American automobiles of all time. This specific car is from 1961, the first model year of the fourth-generation Continental. It’s separated by its rounded headlight surrounds and the thicker chrome bar in the grille. Power comes from a massive 7.0-liter Ford MEL V-8 with 325 hp.